Students develop a global mindset with Turing trips

Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) have been undertaking work placement trips to Italy and South Korea, made possible by the Government’s Turing Scheme.

The trips have seen over 50 learners from Hair and Beauty, Construction, Catering and Hospitality, Childcare, Health and Social Care, Business, Creative and Computing taking part in international work placements linked to their industry area.

The Government’s Turing Scheme aims to provide students with the opportunity to study or work abroad and gain valuable international experience. Students have participated in a range of work placements within businesses, including restaurants, retail stores, gyms and surf clubs. The placements have provided an opportunity for students to explore the world and broaden their horizons as they develop a global mindset for their future careers.

Jacqui Maw, Curriculum Team Leader at BSDC, who accompanied students on a trip to South Korea, said: “Our students were outstanding ambassadors for the college, showcasing professionalism and embracing new opportunities to enrich their lives with unforgettable experiences. They overcame language barriers to form lasting friendships embodying the spirit of global citizenship. This transformative journey broadened their perspectives, increased cultural awareness and enhanced their adaptability, helping to shape them into confident global citizens and valuable assets in the professional world.”

Gemma Meakin, a BSDC Progress Coach who supervised a Construction trip to Italy commented: “This was a fantastic opportunity for learners to not only see how other countries work within a trade but has had a huge impact on their enrichment. Some of the learners had never left the UK before and have now had the opportunity to explore and gain exposure of another culture. Italy’s stunning architecture has left a lasting impression on our learners, inspiring career paths and offering insights into sustainable building practices.”

Ann Holland, International Manager at Burton and South Derbyshire College added: “The trips have been an opportunity for students to develop some of the softer skills covered in our skills promise, such as resilience, communication and professionalism. Not only have students undertaken work experience, but they have also gained important life skills and a sense of independence. Developing an international mindset is a fundamental part of the learner journey here at BSDC, and this experience will empower students with new skills and a global outlook, improving their chances of securing future job opportunities.”