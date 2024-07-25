PHX launches work-based learning contract

Leading training provider PHX Training will support businesses of all sizes in the Westmorland and Furness area with the launch of its new work based learning courses.



The project, which has been supported by Westmorland and Furness Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, offers tailored support to help people into employment who are not supported by mainstream provisions, and will help address barriers to accessing education and training course whilst in work.

PHX Training’s employer engagement officers, tutors and key workers will work with employers and learners to deliver bespoke support, identifying and addressing the needs and barriers to progress within employment.

Learners can access to range of courses including mental health first aid and mental health advocacy in the workplace, Excel, Personal Licences, principles of team leading, business administration, customer service, data protection and security and more.

Completion of each course will provide learners with a Level Two qualification, the equivalent of a GCSE grade nine to four.

The project will target priority groups in employment including those looking to upskill, likely to leave the labour market early, from under-represented groups, or living in remote rural areas or areas of socioeconomic deprivation.

Briony Fawcett, managing director of PHX Training, said:

“At PHX Training, we are passionate about supporting our local communities, this new contract allows us to do that on a larger scale by engaging with businesses as well as individuals to help to upskill the workforce throughout the region.

“Often, we meet learners who want to access our courses but are unable to do so due to time constraints or eligibility. This project will allow individuals to develop their skills whilst learning on the job and gaining practical experience.”

Delivery of the scheme will be flexible to meet the needs of participants and employers and lessons can be done at the PHX Training centre in Barrow, outreach in Kendal and Penrith, or online.