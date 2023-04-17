Discover & Experience College Life at SERC

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is inviting potential students to come along to a Showcase of College Life.

Visit the Bangor or Downpatrick Campus on Wednesday 26 April, 5.00pm – 8.00pm, to find out why SERC is Northern Ireland’s top performing College.

Discover and experience is the theme for an evening featuring live demonstrations, presentations, and campus tours of state-of-the-art facilities.

Finlay Keenan & Ethan Thompson SERC students studying on the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Sports, Coaching & Fitness in the state of the art gym at SERC’s Bangor Campus

Whether you are studying for your GCSEs and still considering options, looking at alternatives to A-Levels, or thinking of returning to education, you will find something to inspire you.

Campus tours will take in demonstrations of SERC’s vocational skills courses and opportunities to hear from students following a range of pathways on their experience of college life.

You will be able to visit our animal house; soak up the atmosphere in our hair and beauty salons; get up to speed with sports and fitness students; and take a peek behind the scenes at a performing arts student production of The Addams Family (Bangor only). Demonstrations include digital games development; virtual welding and 3d printing; and you can see culinary arts in our student-led restaurants and cafes. You’ll be able to hear about the student experience of fully-funded travel to Tenerife and Germany, while an interactive session called Life Cycle of the Adult Returner gives a refreshing insight into the support you can expect as a mature student at SERC.

There will be a rolling programme of presentations explaining the extensive support systems in place at SERC, including pastoral care, student finance advice and our award-winning careers advisors. You will also have the opportunity to book one-to-one sessions to discuss your own circumstances and explore your options. You can find ten good reasons to apply to SERC here

Tanya Steele, Level 3 Hairdressing Apprentices puts her skills into action at one of SERC’s working hair salons at the College’s Downpatrick Campus.

You will also find information stands from SERC Students’ Union on the activities and support they provide, and from the Business Services Team, who work to deliver upskilling courses which are often government-funded.

Wherever you want to go, SERC is here to set you on the right path. SERC courses are developed to reflect industry and business needs and include work placements and enterprise opportunities. A 2022 survey of SERC students showed that 94% of respondents progress to employment or further education, highlighting that studying at SERC can unlock the future you want.

Visit us at Downpatrick or Bangor on 26 April to discover and experience college life at SERC: register to attend at www.serc.ac.uk

