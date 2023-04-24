DLD College Sport Students Participate in Professional Sessions

Aspiring athletes and sports students at DLD College London have gained an invaluable insight into the professional sports industry during a duo of highly-anticipated workshops.

Year 10 BTEC Sport students at the multi award-winning school recently took a trip to Revival Studio where they spent valuable time working with expert Strength and Conditioning coach Daniel Lavipour. Daniel, who has eighteen years’ experience working in both professional sport and with private clients, has trained multiple world and Olympic champions, the England men’s and women’s football teams, and several actors for major film roles. Furthermore, he also held the coveted role of national lead rehabilitation coach for Team GB.

Daniel shared his expertise with the DLD students on how to prepare participants for physical activity, a key component of the BTEC Sport course.

The students also had the invaluable opportunity to take a short walk along Westminster Bridge Road to visit a new Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club, Grapple Zone. They gained an insight into how coaches work in a unique sport such as Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, in addition to learning new skills, rules and techniques. After enthusiastically offering to help Coach Courtney with some demo’s, the students learned about the many benefits of the sport from the full body physical workout, self defence skills and the importance of respect.

DLD College London Principal, Irfan Latif commented: “It is unique opportunities such as the visit to Revival Studio and Grapple Zone that offer our students a ‘real world’ experience of the sports industry, enabling them to gain expert knowledge outside of the classroom which they can then apply to their learning. On both occasions the students represented the college exceptionally well, they behaved impeccably and are a credit to DLD.”

Published in