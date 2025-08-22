Dog Grooming to Makaton, Spraying, and Ceramics… college launches raft of new courses

THE new academic year will bring a fresh opportunity to study for a flexible qualification at Coleg Cambria.

The college – based in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi – has unveiled a series of accessible part-time courses to begin this September.

Among the innovative and interesting new subjects are Makaton Workshop, Dog Grooming Assistants, Leadership and Management, GCSE Biology, Foundation Spraying, and Introduction to Ceramics.

Those looking to pursue a course or programme focused on personal and professional development can also apply to study Maths and English, Education and Training, and Animal Management.

Principal Sue Price said now is the time to join the college: “Our extensive range of part-time courses highlights the strong relationships we’ve built over many years with both public and private sector employers.

“At Coleg Cambria, we work closely with industry partners to design academic programmes that are not only relevant but also practical, ensuring learners can upskill for career progression or gain the qualifications they need to explore new job opportunities.”

Mrs Price added: “We also offer a wide variety of adult and community learning courses, as well as Skills for Adults programmes, delivered both at our north east Wales sites and within local communities.

“For many of these, funding is available through a Personal Learning Account, making learning more accessible and affordable.

“Whether you’re looking to take the next step in your professional journey with a recognised qualification, or you simply want to try something new – perhaps a creative hobby or a personal interest – we are here to support you. Whatever your goals, we’re committed to helping you achieve them.”

Accredited organisations working in partnership with the college include NEBOSH, IOSH, Welsh Government, City and Guilds, Lantra, CIPD, Prince2, and Learn Welsh.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham.

The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community.

Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.

For more information or support and advice, visit the college website, call enquiries or follow them on social media.