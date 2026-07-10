Double award win puts Oaklands College in the spotlight

Oaklands College has marked a standout week of achievement after securing two major awards recognising its impact, collaboration, and commitment to skills development across the region.

The College was named Outstanding Contribution to Business at the Inspiring Herts Awards 2026, celebrating its work with employers, investment in skills development, and its role in supporting workforce growth across Hertfordshire.

Earlier in the same week, Oaklands was also awarded Client of the Year at the Constructing Excellence Herts & Beds Club Awards, recognising the strength of its collaborative approach in delivering industry-leading facilities and continued investment in technical education.

Together, the two awards highlight a shared theme at the heart of the College’s work: partnership.

From working closely with employers to ensure students develop the skills businesses need, to investing in modern learning environments and collaborating with local organisations, Oaklands College continues to play a significant role in supporting both learners and the wider regional economy.

The College works with a wide range of partners across sectors including construction, engineering, sport, health, creative industries, agriculture and technology, helping students gain valuable real-world experience while supporting employers to develop a highly skilled future workforce. These strong relationships enable learners to benefit from industry insight, work placements, guest speakers and access to the latest equipment and facilities.

Andrew Slade, Principal and CEO of Oaklands College, said:

“Strong partnerships are at the heart of everything we do at Oaklands. We are proud to be a college that is open to opportunity, committed to collaboration and focused on working alongside employers, communities and stakeholders to develop the skills our region needs now and in the future.”

The awards highlight the wide range of partnerships Oaklands College has developed across education, industry and the local community, alongside its ongoing commitment to investing in high-quality facilities and skills provision.

Over recent years, the College has continued to invest significantly in its campuses, creating industry-standard learning environments that prepare students for successful careers and help meet the changing needs of employers. This commitment to innovation, alongside a collaborative approach to education and training, has helped strengthen Oaklands’ reputation as one of the region’s leading further education providers.

The College has thanked its many partners, including employers, contractors, sponsors and community organisations, for their continued support in creating valuable opportunities for learners.

The latest accolades further strengthen Oaklands College’s reputation as a leading provider of technical education and employer engagement, with partnership working central to its mission to support skills development and regional growth. The recognition reflects not only the College’s achievements over the past year but also its long-term commitment to working collaboratively to create opportunities, drive economic growth and help learners succeed.