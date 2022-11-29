Double delight for Fife College at College Development Network Awards

Fife College picked up two awards at the Scottish college sector’s annual awards last week (Friday 25 November). One for their Health & Wellbeing work during the pandemic and a Marketing & Communications Award promoting alternative and affordable pathways to a degree.

The College was also commended in two other categories at this year’s College Development Network (CDN) Awards, which celebrate the talent, skills and achievements of colleges, their staff, and learners from across Scotland.

The Health and Wellbeing team won their award by supporting students and staff during the pandemic, helping them to manage and enhance their mental health and wellbeing.

They implemented initiatives, in partnership with NHS Fife, such as free counselling and 24/7 online support including referrals to many Specialists and treatment pathways.

The Marketing team was the other big winner on the night for the College, taking home the top prize in the Marketing and Communications category for their Pathways to Degrees with Fife College campaign.

The innovative marketing campaign, which promoted the College’s higher education courses and degree pathways, produced a 14.8% increase in applications.

Carol Hunter, Health and Wellbeing Adviser at Fife College, said:

“The health and wellbeing of our students and staff is a top priority for the college.

“Thanks to the partnerships we have forged with internal departments and external agencies, such as NHS Fife Health & Social Care, we can support our students to become successful and resilient, as well as provide an environment for staff to reach their full potential too.

“To be recognised nationally for this work in this area is a huge achievement for our teams and builds momentum for the projects that lie ahead.”

Fiona Lockett, Senior Health Promotion Officer at Fife Health & Social Care Partnership, said:

“This award recognises the impact that can be made by prioritising health and wellbeing within a whole organisation and embedding core principles.

“Working with Fife College to support the health & wellbeing advisor post, we have seen first-hand the impact that supporting key partners can have in our community.”

Stuart McMillan, Marketing and Public Affairs Director at Fife College, said:

“I’m delighted for the team to have won this award at ‘the college sector Oscars!” I could not be prouder of them – to get such recognition for their work is amazing.

“Hopefully the campaign will help raise awareness of how local colleges can provide an excellent alternative pathway to a degree, one that is local, affordable and flexible.”

The 2022 CDN Awards also saw the induction of former Fife College student Edith Bowman to the College Hall of Fame.

