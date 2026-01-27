Dr Alice Bunn OBE inspires science and engineering students

Students at Barking & Dagenham College were given a rare insight into the future of space, science and engineering when they were joined by Dr Alice Bunn OBE, one of the UK’s leading voices in the space sector.

Dr Bunn is an internationally respected space expert and advocate for STEM education and former chief executive of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and previously the international director of the UK Space Agency.

She spoke to science and engineering students about her career journey, the rapidly evolving space industry, and the wide range of opportunities available to young people considering careers in science, technology and engineering. Her talk encouraged students to think ambitiously about their futures and challenged common misconceptions about the pathways into high-tech and scientific careers.

The visit was delivered in partnership with Futures for All, the UK’s leading social mobility charity, which connects state-educated young people with inspirational speakers and meaningful career experiences. Through its Speakers for Schools programme, Futures for All works with schools and colleges across the country to help students broaden their horizons and access high-quality role models.

Students engaged enthusiastically throughout the session, asking thoughtful questions about working in the space sector, overcoming barriers, and the skills needed to succeed in science-led careers. College staff praised the talk for making complex subjects accessible and for showing students that there is no single route into success.

Student Life and Enrichment Manager at the College, Dianna Dawkins, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Dr Alice Bunn OBE to Barking and Dagenham College. Her talk was both inspiring and informative, giving our science and engineering students a real insight into the exciting opportunities available within the space and STEM sectors. Events like this are invaluable in helping our students see what is possible and encouraging them to think ambitiously about their future careers.”

The event forms part of Barking & Dagenham College’s ongoing commitment to providing students with enriching experiences that link learning to real-world careers and industry leaders.