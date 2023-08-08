Durham University Business School Re-Accredited By Association of MBAs – Continuing Elite Status Of Triple-Crown Institution

Durham University Business School’s MBA programme has been re-accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA), confirming its place as a top global business school, committed to excellence in business and management education.

The re-accreditation, which will last for five years, continues the school’s triple-crown accredited status, which also includes accreditations from EQUIS and AACSB, making it one of only 100 elite business schools globally to hold all three accreditations.

For Professor Cathy Cassell, Executive Dean of the business school, this re-accreditation showcases the excellent standard of teaching of business education, its rigorous research practices, and high-calibre programmes which demonstrate the School’s high standards of teaching, curriculum, and student interaction.

Professor Cathy Cassell says,

“I am delighted that our MBA has achieved another five-year accreditation. This is testimony to our position as a leading international business school, with excellence across our key strategic areas of research and impact, education and student experience.

It is particularly pleasing that the panel commended the School on the excellence of the our scholarly research and the profile and contribution of our 12 research centres, combined with the practice-based nature of the MBA programmes illustrated by our Professors in Practice Initiative and the valuable learning experience provided by the boardroom exercise”.

Members of the accreditation panel, representing senior management from globally accredited business schools, specifically commended the appointment of Professors of Practice across the School and the wider University. The panel stated that such appointments underpinned the relevance and practice-based nature of the MBA programme.

The panel also noted the development of the new building for faculty and teaching activities, as well as the enthusiastic and committed leadership of the School, and their dedication to the MBA programme and student success.

Andrew Main Wilson, Chief Executive of the Association of MBAs and Business Graduates Association (BGA) said:

“Congratulations to Durham University Business School for this re-accreditation. The panel was very impressed at the research profile and contribution of the school. I look forward to working closely with the school in the future and visiting the impressive new facilities.”

Upon receiving AMBA accreditation, all current MBA and recent MBA alumni of Durham University Business School can join AMBA’s global member community of more than 60,000 students and alumni on a free basis, for networking, thought leadership, career development, and a variety of benefits.

AMBA accreditation is international in scope and reach, and AMBA works under the belief that accredited programmes should be of the highest standard and consider changing trends and innovation in post-graduate management education. Its accreditation process reflects this commitment to fostering innovation, and demanding business schools to perform at the highest level continually.

About Durham University Business School

About AMBA & BGA

Spearheading excellence and trailblazing innovation, for more than 50 years the Association of MBAs (AMBA) has been the impartial authority on post-graduate management education. AMBA established that vision in 1967 and, in a volatile, uncertain world, it’s as relevant today as it was then. We are committed to raising the profile and quality standards of business education internationally, for the benefit of business schools, students and alumni, employers, communities and society.

Our accreditation service is the global standard for all MBA, DBA and master’s degrees, currently accrediting programmes from the top 2% of business schools in more than 75 countries.

Our Research and Insight Centre produces a rich body of reports exploring global trends in the business education sector. This drives our global thought leadership and public affairs campaigns.

We are the only professional membership association that connects MBA students and graduates, accredited business schools and MBA employers throughout the world.

Through our members, AMBA is building an international force for good, championing best practice, responsible management and sustainability. Membership to AMBA means being part of an international community of peers with access to business strategy thought leadership, career advice and knowledge, and an MBA jobs portal.

Our multi-award-winning events offer networking opportunities online and in person across all continents in association with international corporate partners and thought leaders exclusively for our members and accredited business schools.

The Business Graduates Association (BGA) is an international membership and accreditation body of world-leading and high-potential business schools that share a commitment for responsible management practices and lifelong learning, and that are looking to provide a positive impact on their students, communities and the economy as a whole. We offer:

Quality assurance services to business schools and similar institutions, aimed at continuous improvement and positive impact to increase a business school’s credibility and influence.

Consultation and mentorship services to business schools to improve their marketing and admissions, programme design, alumni interaction, teaching methods, and career development services.

Award-winning international events for business school professionals focused on continuous learning.

Student and graduate membership, which includes social networking events worldwide, professional development tools, a Career Development Centre, and much more.

Leading and award-winning content on responsible management, professional and personal growth, and influence via the Business Impact content hub.

Published in