East Durham College Cultivates the Next Wave of Women in UK Agriculture

The agricultural sector is entering a period of major opportunity, driven by growing demand for food production, sustainability, and innovation, however, women make up around only 16% of principal farmers in the UK, highlighting their continued under representation at a time when the sector urgently needs to attract new talent.

With the wider agri-food industry supporting millions of jobs and playing an expanding role in the UK economy, East Durham College is helping to address this under representation through hands-on training, strong employer partnerships and clear progression routes that are opening up more accessible pathways into farming careers.

Despite the under representation in the sector a new wave of women are now choosing agriculture as a career, bringing fresh talent and perspectives into a sector that is actively evolving, including 18 year old student Jenny Richardson who has secured a placement with Acorn Dairy.

Through working with Acorn Dairy, East Durham College is partnering with a business widely recognised for its commitment to sustainable, ethical and locally rooted food production in the region.

Paul Flynn, Director of Farm and Commercial Activity, East Durham College said:

“We are at a pivotal moment where opportunities for women in agriculture are stronger than ever, and it’s our role to make sure students can access them. By working with forward-thinking employers like Acorn Dairy, we’re giving our students the skills, confidence, and industry insight they need to succeed.”

With around 40% of farmers aged over 65 and ongoing skills shortages in areas such as dairy and livestock farming, widening participation has never been more important. Encouraging more women into agriculture is increasingly seen as vital to strengthening the future workforce and supporting the sector’s long-term sustainability. Based at Archdeacon Newton near Darlington, Acorn Dairy is a fourth-generation family farm with over 90 years of heritage. Since converting to organic farming in 1998, it has become a leading producer of organic milk, cream and butter in the North East. The business is recognised for its commitment to sustainability, including on-site bottling and local deliveries in reusable glass bottles, and has earned national awards for sustainable development, quality and ethical farming, including a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Sustainable Development.

Graham Tweddle, Director, Acorn Dairy added:

“We’re passionate about supporting new talent into farming. It’s great to see more women coming into the industry and bringing new ideas with them, partnerships with educational providers like East Durham College are vital in helping that momentum continue.”

This strong ethos and innovative flair at Acorn Dairy make the business an ideal placement partner for the college, offering students not only technical experience in dairy production, but also insight into sustainable business models, local supply chains and the future direction of British agriculture.

Jenny Richardson, who studies Agriculture Level 2 at East Durham College said:

“I was really excited to be given this opportunity. As a young woman going into agriculture, you’re aware it’s still a male-dominated industry, especially in areas like dairy farming, but placements like this show that things are changing.

“I’m interested in all aspects of the farm, particularly how they balance animal welfare with being as eco-friendly and organic as possible. I’m hoping to gain a better understanding of farming in general and widen my skills, such as using machinery and understanding the needs of livestock, and I’m also hoping there may be a chance of work once my placement hours are completed.”

Offering advice to other young women considering a career in agriculture, Jenny said:

“Do it. I believe gender doesn’t matter as long as you are passionate about what you do, willing to make mistakes, learn from them, and have a good work ethic.

“Being able to learn from a farm like Acorn Dairy has really boosted my confidence and made me feel like there is a place for me in the sector.”

The partnership reflects a wider commitment from East Durham College to connect students with employers who are shaping the future of sustainable agriculture. By expanding its network of regional partners, the college is ensuring students gain valuable experience while contributing to a more inclusive, forward-looking industry.

East Durham Colleges Houghall Campus is creating an environment where students can build confidence, develop practical skills, and see a future for themselves in agriculture. Set within a 476-acre working estate, Houghall Campus delivers industry-led training across agriculture, animal care and environmental land management, combining real-world experience with academic learning.

With a major redevelopment underway at the campus, the multi-million-pound investment will introduce a new two-storey teaching building, digital learning labs and industry-standard agricultural facilities, alongside enhanced outdoor learning environments. Once complete, Houghall Campus will stand as a centre of excellence for land-based and sustainability skills, helping to meet growing demand across the rural economy.

Crucially, the college’s approach goes beyond facilities, focusing on widening access and ensuring all students, including young women, can thrive in the sector.

Scott Bullock, Principal and Chief Executive of East Durham College added:

“East Durham College remains committed to expanding our network of regional partners, ensuring our students gain meaningful, real-world experience while helping to build a more diverse, skilled, and sustainable agricultural workforce.

“Together, this collaboration demonstrates the real power of partnership between education and industry, raising awareness, creating opportunity, and opening doors into agriculture for the next generation.”