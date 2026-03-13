East Sussex College to offer Masters degree in Contemporary Arts Practice from September 2026

East Sussex College has launched its first-ever Level 7 postgraduate degree course, a two-year Master of Arts (MA) in Contemporary Arts Practice designed for artists and designers ready to take their practice to the next level.

The programme is validated by the University of East Anglia (UEA) (subject to conditions), marking a major milestone for the College and providing students with the assurance of a university-recognised postgraduate qualification while studying locally in Hastings.

Students will explore the “why” behind their work, integrating critical research with hands-on practice to produce projects that are both professionally polished and conceptually strong.

The MA is tailored for those who want to engage fully with contemporary creative culture, stepping into current art world debates while reflecting on how socio-historical contexts shape artistic practice. Alongside studio work, students will benefit from industry-led lectures, research-led seminars, and specialist workshops, developing technical skills, critical thinking, and reflective dialogue.

“This is a significant milestone for Hastings,” said Meg Sullivan, Director of Higher Education at East Sussex College. “The town now has its first Level 7 degree that offers ambitious artists a local route to advanced study and professional development. Studying our new MA gives creatives the freedom to experiment, research, and refine their practice while connecting with contemporary art conversations on a national scale.”

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal of East Sussex College, added,

“We are absolutely delighted that our partnership with the University of East Anglia has supported the development of this postgraduate degree. Master’s programmes within further education colleges are still relatively unusual, and this validation reflects both the strength of our Higher Education provision and the confidence UEA has in our academic standards. This is an important step forward for the College and for Hastings, ensuring that ambitious creatives can access a high-level, university-validated qualification within their local community.”

Graduates of the MA Contemporary Arts Practice can progress to further study, such as a PhD in Fine Art, Art Practice or Art History, or pursue careers in teaching, curatorial work, arts management, or independent studio practice. The course develops critical thinking, research skills, and professional presentation, equipping artists to exhibit, apply for residencies, and engage confidently with contemporary creative culture.

Applications are now open for September 2026. Current degree students looking to progress to the next level, practising artists seeking a high-level qualification, and creative professionals wanting to deepen and refine their practice are encouraged to apply. The course is ideal for those ready to develop their work, explore multi-disciplinary approaches, and prepare for sustained professional careers in the creative industries.