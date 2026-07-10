East Sussex College University Courses Maintain Top Spot in Regional NSS Rankings

For the third consecutive year, East Sussex College University Courses has achieved the highest National Student Survey (NSS) results of any higher education provider in Sussex.

The NSS is a widely respected, independent UK survey that captures final-year students’ views on their university experience. Taken by students across the country, it provides valuable insight into how learners feel about the quality of their teaching, support, resources, and overall experience.

The latest results once again highlight the outstanding experience offered at East Sussex College in partnership with University of East Anglia, with students rating their courses highly across every theme and placing ESC above the national average.

NSS 2026 Themes East Sussex College National results Difference Theme 1: Teaching on my course 96.1% 88.1% +8% Theme 2: Learning opportunities 93.6% 85.8% +7.8% Theme 3: Assessment and feedback 93.2% 82.9% +10.3% Theme 4: Academic support 95.7% 89.3% +6.4% Theme 5: Organisation and management 92.7% 80.9% +11.8% Theme 6: Learning resources 90.1% 88.8% +1.3% Theme 7: Student voice 89.6% 80% +9.6%

Some of the highlights from the survey include, “How often do teaching staff make the subject engaging?” which scored 97.4%, “How good are teaching staff at explaining things?” which scored 97%, and “How well have teaching staff supported your learning?” which scored 97%. These results highlight the supportive, engaging and personalised learning experience students receive at East Sussex College.

Meg Sullivan, Director of Higher Education at East Sussex College, commented:

“We are incredibly proud to once again achieve the highest NSS results in the region. These results are a fantastic reflection of the dedication of our students and staff, and the experience we strive to create every day.

“Our students tell us they value our links with employers, small class sizes, and the strong relationships they build with our expert lecturers. We are committed to ensuring every student feels known, supported and encouraged to achieve their ambitions.”

She added:

“Achieving the highest regional scores for another year demonstrates the continued commitment of our Higher Education team to delivering an outstanding student experience. Our courses combine academic excellence with practical learning, industry links and personalised support, helping students develop the confidence and skills they need for their future careers. This focus on preparing students for their next steps is reflected in a recent Office for Students report, which found that students studying higher education courses in further education felt more prepared for what comes next than those studying at universities (69% compared with 50%).

“Studying locally also allows students to access a high-quality degree experience while reducing the financial pressures often associated with university life. Through our partnership with the University of East Anglia, students can benefit from excellent higher education opportunities while staying close to home.”

With over 20 different degrees across Hastings & Ore, Newhaven and Eastbourne campuses, ESC offers a university experience that combines expert teaching, industry connections and a supportive community.