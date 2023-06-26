Eastleigh College celebrates thank a teacher day with special certificates

Six certificates have been issued to Eastleigh College (@Eastleigh_Col) staff by Pearson (@Pearson), in recognition of their exceptional efforts and achievements throughout the year.

Wednesday 21st June marks National ‘Thank a Teacher’ Day, an annual occasion to celebrate the impact that teachers across the country make every day, whatever subject or level of teaching. Eastleigh College are delighted to have received six certificates from the Pearson Awarding body to acknowledge nominations this year for Pearson awards. Three individual ‘Certificate of Excellence’ certificates were received including for Events Lecturer Gemma Braybrook, in the Outstanding New Teacher of the Year category, STEM Coordinator Gary Appleton, in the Unsung Hero category, and Art Technician Matt Anstee, also in the Unsung Hero category. A team ‘Certificate of Excellence’ certificate was also issued to our Hospitality and Catering team. Two further ‘Highly Commended’ certificates were issued, including STEM and Hair and Beauty, all in the FE Team of the Year category.

The ‘Thank a Teacher’ campaign was established in 1998 by The Teaching Awards Trust to celebrate and recognise excellence in education. The goals of this public initiative is to highlight the positive impact teachers and schools have in society, raise the profile of the teaching profession and show teachers how much they are valued.

Julie O’Carroll, Head of Delivery for STEM at Eastleigh College, nominated both Gary Appleton and the STEM department for Pearson Awards this year. She commented: “I’m delighted for both Gary and our wider STEM team for this result, it’s hard to put into words the impact that they have made on our teaching delivery this year. We are grateful to have such fantastic, supportive and valuable ambassadors for the College working in our team.”

Peter Joddrell, Deputy Principal (Curriculum and Digital) at Eastleigh College, commented: “We are very proud of all our staff colleagues across the College and the exceptional impact they have on both teaching delivery and business support. We would like to thank Pearson’s for these certificates, which showcase both individual excellence and commendable team collaboration and give a huge congratulations to all staff who received one.”

