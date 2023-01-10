Shopping Cart

From education to employment

EdTech disruptor Mindvalley launches digital experiences on Storyblok’s CMS to transform 20 million lives

FE News Editor January 10, 2023
people looking and pointing at laptop

Storyblok’s CMS has helped Mindvalley cut development time by 50% and launch new digital experiences such as web pages 2x faster in 8 languages 

Enterprise CMS leader Storyblok’s has announced that leading personal transformation company Mindvalley has launched digital experiences with Storyblok’s CMS resulting in a 50% cut in development time and a 2x faster time to market in 8 languages. 

Mindvalley is the biggest online learning platform in the world dedicated to personal transformation. More than 20 million people follow the brand and utilise hundreds of courses and free content designed to help people become the best versions of themselves. 

After trying other CMSs and becoming frustrated with the lack of customisation of components, Mindvalley built its own CMS, but it was too difficult to use for non-technical marketers. 

The desire for a CMS that is simple to use for developers and non-technical users, has a reusable component-based system, and makes deployments easy across a multilingual page setup and various products and verticals led Mindvalley to Storyblok. 

“Looking back at our pre-Storyblok days, it continues to amaze me how much the CMS can do, and there is still so much more to discover. The marketing and design teams can do so much on their own now with Storyblok, where there has been a regained freedom in the team’s work and the ability to launch as many new pages and campaigns as they want independently 2x faster,” said Prosper Chiduku, Software Engineer at Mindvalley. 

“When you’re helping millions of people improve their lives through educational content, it’s important that those digital experiences are able to scale very quickly. We’re delighted that Mindvalley is experiencing the productivity benefits that come from headless content management,” said Dominik Angerer, Co-Founder and CEO of Storyblok. 

Published in: Education, EdTech
