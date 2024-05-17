The Henley College Rugby Team win the the U18 Men’s AoC Sport Premiership Final 2024

The Henley College (@henleycol) elite Rugby team, in partnership with Ealing Trailfinders, has triumphed in the highly esteemed AoC Sport Men’s U18 Premiership Final 2024. Demonstrating exceptional prowess and unwavering determination, the team emerged victorious against Senior Bishop Burton College with an impressive final score of 33 – 12.

Captain Dylan Walters expressed his pride in the team’s achievement, stating, “I’m really proud of what the boys have achieved this year, and winning in the final I feel was well deserved after all our hard work and preparation for it.”

Head Coach Josh Barlow commended the team’s dedication, remarking, “The boys applied everything we spoke about in the build-up to this final, and they performed superbly throughout to get the win. Well done to everyone for their hard work throughout the season.”

Led by captain Dylan Walters and the forward pack, The Henley College delivered a stellar defensive performance, resulting in numerous breakdown turnovers and strategic scoring opportunities.

In a display of dominance, Henley College secured an early lead with Mason Jones scoring in the corner within the first five minutes. As the game progressed, fly half Will Hibberdine’s precise conversions and strategic kicks further solidified Henley College’s advantage, culminating in a halftime lead of 19-0.

The second half saw Bishop Burton College mounting a spirited comeback, but Henley College remained resolute. Intercepting plays and sustained pressure led to additional scores, ultimately sealing the victory at 33-12 and marking a historic moment as Henley College was crowned AoC U18’s Premiership Champions 2024 for the first time.

Principal & Chief Executive Satwant Deol stated, “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of not only our talented players but also the entire support network behind them. I extend my congratulations to all the coaches, nutritionists, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and staff who have played integral roles in this success. Special recognition goes to Head Coach Josh Barlow and Captain Dylan Walters for their inspiring and professional leadership throughout the tournament. This is the first time in our history that we have won this prestigious trophy. Our amazing Rugby team beat some exceptionally high-ranking teams on their way to the final.

The game attracted over 350 spectators and delivered thrilling moments that captivated us all. I must admit, I found myself at the edge of my seat, personally cheering them on throughout the match! I am confident that our team has a bright future ahead.

We look forward to organising celebrations soon to honour our team’s accomplishment and continue to support and encourage our students as they pursue excellence both on and off the field.”