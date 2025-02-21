Educate North Awards double shortlisting for The Sheffield College

The Sheffield College is a double finalist in a prestigious awards scheme celebrating the work of educational institutions in the North of England.

The Educate North Awards 2025 recognise excellence and good practice at Northern-based colleges, sixth forms and universities.

This year, the college has been shortlisted for the Innovation Award as well as the Student Experience Award: Higher Education/Further Education Sector.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“Creating innovative ways for students to develop their confidence, skills and career prospects is at the heart of what we do. It’s brilliant to receive recognition for that.”

The college’s shortlisting for the Innovation Award is linked to the development of its Sheffield Health and Social Care Employability Project.

Now in its third year, the initiative aims to remove barriers to students so they gain employment in the health and social care sector and address urgent skills needs.

The project provides opportunities for health and social care students to develop their employability skills and secure employment.

Created in partnership with the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, students have the chance to secure employment via a four-stage recruitment process involving health and social care employers.

Meanwhile, the Student Experience Award: Higher Education/Further Education Sector shortlisting links to a programme of international trips for students who would not otherwise travel so widely.

The Overseas Work-Related Activity Programme provides fully funded international work placement opportunities for T Level students to destinations including India, Tokyo, Bali, Fiji, South Africa, Thailand, and Florida.

The programme’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity sets it apart, specifically targeting students who may have never left Sheffield before or possessed a passport while removing financial barriers through fully funded experiences.

The college’s Student Experience Team wanted to provide students with life and work experiences, exposure to different cultures and the opportunity for personal growth.

More than 10 international trips were delivered in 2024, which helped to develop students’ confidence, problem-solving abilities, and resilience. The trips also contributed to T Level students’ required placement hours.

The Educate North Awards winners will be announced at a gala dinner and awards ceremony held at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate on 3rd April 2025.

The event attracts more than 400 education professionals from further and higher education institutions from across the North and suppliers to the sector including financial institutions, professional services providers, IT and infrastructure providers and construction and property firms.

The Sheffield College provides academic, vocational and professional qualifications to approximately 14,500 young people and adults a year.