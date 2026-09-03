Education a ‘catalyst for rehabilitation’, says prison education chief as new West Midlands contract starts

Novus begins delivery of new Prisoner Education Service in West Midlands prisons

The head of leading prison education provider Novus has spoken about education’s ‘powerful’ role in the rehabilitation of offenders as the organisation begins delivery of the new Prisoner Education Service in West Midlands prisons.

Following a procurement process run by the Ministry of Justice, Novus – which is part of the LTE Group – started delivery of the core education provision of the Prisoner Education Service in the West Midlands this week. (September 1).

The contract covers eight prisons in total across the region: HMP Birmingham, HMP Brinsford, HMP Hewell, HMP Oakwood, HMP Stafford, HMP and YOI Stoke Heath and HMP Swinfen Hall. Novus has delivered education at these sites since the introduction of the Prison Education Framework, the predecessor of the Prisoner Education Service, in 2019.

“We know education can be a powerful catalyst for rehabiliation”

Speaking about the impact of high-quality prison education across the UK, Peter Cox, chief executive of Novus, said:

“We know that education can be a powerful catalyst for rehabilitation, helping people discover their potential, prepare for employment and build a more positive future beyond prison.

“Our new Prisoner Education Service contract in the West Midlands gives us an important opportunity to work alongside our partners to provide education that is ambitious, inclusive and genuinely focused on progression.

“As an established provider in the West Midlands, we are proud to continue building on our experience and partnerships across the region, working together to ensure learners have the opportunities and support they need to progress and make lasting positive changes.”

Novus is the biggest provider of prison education, currently operating at 50 locations in England and Wales and is already delivering core education provision in four other regions, Cumbria and Lancashire; Tees and Wear; Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire; and Yorkshire.