Education secretary visits Telford College

The Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi MP, met with staff and students from Telford College when he paid a visit to the campus.

He was the VIP guest of honour at a ‘Drinks and Discussions’ event which was organised by Telford Conservatives in the college’s Orange Tree restaurant.

The Secretary of State met members of the college’s leadership team, and also took time to step into the college’s industry-standard training kitchens to chat with some of the students who were providing food and refreshments on the night.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said:

“It was a most enjoyable evening, with the Secretary of State answering lots of questions, and taking time to talk to our students, which I know meant a lot to them.

“He was very complimentary about our achievements at the college. He left with a very good impression, and said he would like to come back and visit for a full tour some time in the future.

“In his speech, he spoke about how the college was already developing the skills required to meet the standards outlined in the latest education White Paper, with initiatives such as our HGV boot camp, and plans to open a new maths and digital skills hub in Telford’s Station Quarter.”

Mr Guest added: “We’d like to say a big thanks to Telford Conservatives and Telford MP Lucy Allan for recommending Telford College as the location for Mr Zahawi’s visit. The occasion was just fantastic.”

The ‘Drinks and Discussions’ series was started in March 2021 by Telford Conservatives deputy chairman and Hollinswood & Randlay parish councillor Tom Wust.

On the occasion of the first in-person event, he said:

“It was a real pleasure to host the Secretary of State at Telford College.

“It was the perfect location to host Nadhim, and I know that he was impressed by the work of college staff and students, particularly with their recent ‘good’ Ofsted rating, which we are all so proud of.”

Lucy Allan praised the ‘fantastic’ Telford College leadership team and students who helped to make the event a success.

