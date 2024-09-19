Promoting well-being and self-confidence in people of all ages

Do you work with people who might need the added confidence that a qualification will give them?

Project Cadarnhad, delivered by PLANED a community-led partnership, focuses on empowering people through recognising and celebrating their skills and experience.

Project Cadarnhad’s aim is to promote wellbeing and self-confidence in people of all ages who might feel excluded from mainstream education by working with people in ways that make them feel comfortable. This is achieved by working with groups and organisations across Wales to explore the experience and skills that individuals are either in the process of learning or already possess. Some have also progressed onto an apprenticeship, further study, or employment.

The project began in March 2023, following a short pilot study and receiving National Lottery Funding from the People and Places grant. Since the start of that initial pilot, the project has had 274 learner registrations with Agored Cymru from Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, and Ceredigion in a range of subjects.

PLANED is an Agored Cymru recognised centre, and candidates are matched with Agored Cymru units and qualifications, then supported while evidence for assessment is collected. Qualifications are available through the medium of Welsh or English and achievements are recorded by methods that suit the individual, which include, written or spoken word or video.

During its first year, the project has helped young people to reassess their attitudes toward learning and school. With the support of Project Cadarnhad, older people with specific learning needs have progressed onto other courses and, in some cases, found employment as a direct result of gaining an Agored Cymru qualification.

Accreditation has been provided for training organisations linked with Menter Iaith Gorllewin Sir Gâr and, in addition, a training and accreditation program for the additional learning needs department of a local comprehensive school is in the process of being developed.

Milford Youth Matters (MYM) was the first organisation that Project Cadarnhad worked with, where young people were awarded certificates in sporting activities and customer service.

The Harbwr project at Ysgol Bro Gwaun works with pupils with intense complex needs who are taught an alternative life skills curriculum. Project Cadarnhad’s innovative approach to collecting and assessing learner evidence has resulted in the young people achieving Agored Cymru accreditation.

Darren Howells, Chief Executive at Agored Cymru said:

“We are very proud to work with Planed and to support them in their commitment in helping learners engage with education whatever their circumstance. Seeing learners who may have seen education as barrier achieve their goals is both humbling and motivating and Agored Cymru are honoured to be part of their success.

If you would like to find out more about the project and how it can help your organisation and the individuals that you work with, please contact John Ewart, PLANED Project Coordinator, by email [email protected] or phone 01834 860965.

PLANED