Education specialist celebrates roll out of unique service

A Midland education specialist is celebrating a major milestone following the launch of a unique service that’s creating widespread excitement.

In a ground-breaking move, and after months in the development pipeline, Satori Education’s one of a kind climate emergency training course has finally gone live.

Designed specifically for school leaders by experts from the Satori team and carbon reduction specialists Enframe CIC, it’s a pioneering move that’s expected to have a transformative impact across the industry.

Carbon Literacy is described as the knowledge and the capacity required to create a positive shift in how we live, work and behave in response to climate change.

And this exclusive course will not only kickstart NetZero action planning for educators and see them gain official certification as being carbon literate, but also enable them to acquire deeper knowledge to educate our children on effectively tackling the crisis as the next generation.

The only training course aimed specifically at school leaders to be accredited by the Carbon Literacy Project, and fully aligned with the DFE’s new Sustainability and Climate Change Strategy, the first tranche of dates have been released and interest is “very high”.

Joe Basketts, CEO of Satori Education

Stone entrepreneur Joe Basketts, CEO of Satori Education, said: “We’re incredibly proud that our specialist education team has created this pioneering course specifically for education leaders and we’re very excited to finally be rolling it out across the UK. “Launching this unique course is an exciting milestone in the ongoing growth of our company and another proud feather in our cap as our reputation as a leader in our field continues to spread.” A Carbon Literacy Trust spokesman said: “This course is fantastic, very detailed and well thought out. It includes all the relevant information for the sector, focusing on how educational leaders can educate students on the climate emergency. “I think this course will be very beneficial to both learners and the influence they will have on the people around them once they have completed the training.”

Satori expansion continues apace

Satori Education’s Founder Joe Basketts, centre, with members of his specialist team.

Following the firm’s rapid rise in growth following the Covid outbreak, Satori Education, which is headquartered in Stoke-on-Trent, has expanded from a one-man workforce to a six-strong team to cope with demand for its ever-growing services.

Satori Education’s climate emergency training course is suitable for senior school and Multi Academy Trust leaders, sustainability leaders, finance, business and operations managers.

Educators completing the course – delivered in partnership with Community Interest Company Enframe, which is underpinned by a desire to change how public sector procurement works and fight climate change – will walk away with official certification as being Carbon Literate.

For more details on the course visit https://satori.education/edtech-services/climate-emergency-training-for-school-leaders/ and to book your place/s on one of six available course dates please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/carbon-literacy-training-1196649

