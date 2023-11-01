Education specialist to run free webinar to help UK educators hit net zero

An education specialist has announced it will run a free webinar to help educators get on track when it comes to tackling climate change and meeting 2050 net zero targets.

The expert-led webinar entitled “How should schools tackle climate change?” will be run by Staffordshire-based Satori Education on November 8th from 4pm until 4.30pm and will be accessible to educators from anywhere within the UK.

Led by experienced carbon literacy trainer John Sutton, the webinar will delve deeper into the role that the education sector, including schools and multi-academy trusts, must play if the country has any hope of meeting its net zero targets by 2050.

Webinar will deliver practical, cost-saving steps to help schools achieve carbon goals

The webinar will not only answer FAQs covering the unique challenges educators face when it comes to meeting these targets, but will also offer practical, and potentially money-saving tips, on how to get on track to achieve them.

Joe Basketts, of Stone, is the founder and CEO of Satori Education, which is headquartered in Stoke-on-Trent and specialises in edtech and carbon literacy training.

He said: “Faced with the unique challenges of the education sector, coupled with those that stem from the individual educational settings themselves, the question: “How should schools tackle climate change?” is a common one and one of growing concern.

“This webinar will help educators to move forward by answering FAQs like, ‘Is it all about the curriculum or, are there practical steps that schools should take to reduce their carbon footprint now?’

“’What does the government expect schools to do?’ And ‘How can we act when our budget is already stretched to the maximum?’”

Specialist offers unique carbon literacy course for UK educators

To register to secure your place on the free webinar visit here.

And for any educators who are unable to attend the webinar but would like further expert support, Satori Education runs the UK’s only carbon literacy course specifically designed for school and multi-academy trust leaders.

Accredited by the Carbon Literacy Project, its next courses will run on December 6, 9am-12noon, and March 6, 9am-12noon. For more details about this carbon literacy course please visit here and you can book here.

