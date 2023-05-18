Eight gain places at top performing arts and music schools

EIGHT Brockenhurst College students have secured places to study for degrees at some of the UK’s leading schools of performing arts and music – the most ever in a single year group.

Thea Milner-Smith from Salisbury has accepted a place at Italia Conti to study Musical Theatre.

Hope Germaine and Ella Burt, both from Bournemouth, accepted places at London Contemporary Dance School to study Contemporary Dance.

Madeleine Matthews from Poole accepted a place at Emil Dale Academy to study Musical Theatre.

And Liam Cooley from Bournemouth accepted a place at Leeds Conservatoire where he will study Jazz Guitar.

Meanwhile, Joe Little from Totton and Oscar Musselwhite from Fordingbridge have accepted places at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance.

Joe is intending to study Musical Theatre, with Oscar set to study Composition.

In addition, Samuel Rattue from Christchurch accepted a place to study Theatre Production at Guildford School of Acting.

Thea Milner-Smith said: “I’m over the moon, I’m so happy – it’s a dream come true.

“I used to watch a show on CBBC called School for Stars, which was filmed at Italia Conti, so I’ve wanted to go there since I was eight.”

Thea said about Italia Conti: “The atmosphere was very chill and friendly, and they’ve been going for over a hundred years.

“With many graduates going into acting in TV and the West End, it’s one of the top schools in London.”

About her experience at Brock, Thea said: “All of the teachers have helped massively with my confidence and self-belief.

“They did so much audition prep with me before Christmas, which really prepared me.”

Brock’s Head of Performing Arts and Music, Tara Gadd, said:

“It is the first time that eight students from a single year group have been invited to take places at such prestigious institutions.

“Their progression is testament to both their talents and the quality of teaching and learning in performing arts and music here at Brock.”

