emlyon business school and UCL Global Business School for Health launch a dual master’s degree in Biotech and Pharmaceutical Management

emlyon business school and UCL GBSH today announce an innovative dual master’s degree in Biotech and Pharmaceutical Management starting September 2025.

Students will benefit from emlyon’s new BioPharma curriculum and UCL GBSH’s specialised MSc programme, combining strengths of both institutions.



The partnership creates a unique educational pathway for future leaders in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

emlyon business school and the UCL Global Business School for Health (UCL GBSH) have launched a dual master’s degree in Biotech and Pharmaceutical Management — set to start in September 2025.

The partnership combines emlyon’s business expertise with UCL GBSH’s management approach in healthcare leadership to create a comprehensive educational pathway for future health sector leaders. This will be available to students enrolled in emlyon’s two-year BioPharma curriculum within the Master in Management (MiM) programme.

Students will begin with a year at emlyon’s Lyon campus, located in a vibrant life sciences ecosystem — a hub for biotechnologies and pharmaceuticals — and focus their studies on biopharma economics through specialised courses delivered by faculty and industry experts from research centres, biotech ventures, and pharmaceutical companies. The emlyon MiM programme ranks eighth worldwide in the 2024 Financial Times Master in Management ranking and second for employability among French business schools.

In their second year, students transition to GBSH’s MSc Biotech and Pharmaceutical Management programme—the only business school of its kind dedicated to health. GBSH brings together the best minds in business and healthcare, equipping students with the management and leadership skills needed to tackle the biggest challenges facing global health systems.

This strategic partnership between emlyon business school and GBSH represents a significant milestone, positioning both schools at the forefront of developing the new talent needed to address our most pressing healthcare challenges. Together, these institutions will create a powerful cross-border experience that combines French and British approaches to business and healthcare, preparing graduates to drive innovation and transformation across international biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Isabelle Huault, Executive President and dean of emlyon business school, said:

“The biopharmaceutical industry faces a growing need for talent capable of understanding both the scientific and economic challenges. This partnership with UCL offers our students excellent training, anchored in two major biopharmaceutic ecosystems- Lyon and London- and opens up new international career prospects. This new programme complements the healthcare expertise within the school, embodied by our Healthcare Innovation, Technology & Society (HITS) Institute, which was launched last year and coordinates all training, research, partnerships, and entrepreneurship activities in this field.”

Nora Colton, Director of UCL GBSH, said:

“At UCL Global Business School for Health, we are committed to pioneering innovative educational opportunities that bridge business and health. Our partnership with emlyon business school is an exciting step in that direction, allowing students to gain expertise from two world-class institutions and build the skills needed to lead in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. We look forward to seeing the impact of this collaboration as we equip future leaders with the knowledge to drive innovation and improve global health outcomes.”