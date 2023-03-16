Emma Harper MSP praises college’s pioneering green skills work on visit to Hawick STEM Hub

@BordersCollege recently welcomed South of Scotland MSP Emma Harper to its Hawick campus.

The purpose of the Ms Harper’s visit was to hear about the College’s net zero ambitions and look at the courses, skills, and projects happening within the College.

The politician was given a tour of the campus’s award-winning facilities and got the chance to speak with staff and students about the renewables training courses on offer.

Ms Harper said:

“It was fantastic to visit and hear from the team, and to meet with students, at the Borders College Campus in Hawick. I was able to see first-hand the impressive and pioneering work the college are carrying out to help Scotland to reach our net zero targets.

“Borders College is developing replicable, scalable, ethical, and sustainable policies and technologies, able to be used in large and small educational institutions alike, with the aim of helping to reach the Scottish Government’s commitment to becoming a Net-Zero country by 2045.

“On the visit I was able to see how students are learning green skills, like building to passive house standard, how plumbing courses now incorporate ground source heat pump skills. I was also able to see how the college is using robotics to help restore historical buildings.

“The work at Borders College, including through achieving two Green Gown awards, is fantastic. A huge well done to all involved and I look forward to continuing to see their progress as we move forward.”

Ms Harper recently submitted a motion to parliament congratulating the College on their Green Gown Award, where they won in the 2030 Climate Action category, saying:

“The Parliament congratulates Borders College, which has campuses in Galashiels, Hawick, Newtown St Boswells and Tweedbank in the Scottish Borders, for winning a prestigious Green Gown award in their Climate Action 2030 category, recognising the College’s Sustainability Strategy, which as launched at the beginning of the 2020/21 academic year in response to the Scottish Government’s commitment to be a net-zero country by 2045.”

The MSP was keen to hear how businesses from across the sectors can make the most of the technology and expertise available at the College.

Emma Harper was elected MSP to the Scottish Parliament for South Scotland (region), and was Deputy Convenor to the Health and Sport Committee and member of the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee.

Also speaking at the event was Borders College Principal and CEO Pete Smith, who said:

“Sustainability is at the heart of what we do, and we were delighted to welcome Ms Harper to our Hawick campus to see the range of low carbon technologies and learning opportunities available.

“As a leading educator in the renewables sector, we are at the forefront of delivering the skills needed to build a greener future, and Ms Harper’s visit will help the College continue on its sustainable journey to influence and lead on the importance of the drive to net zero.”

The College would like to thank Ms Harper and her team for taking the time to visit the College.

