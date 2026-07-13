Enginuity and CBM sign strategic partnership agreement to strengthen skills for UK manufacturing SMEs

Enginuity has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Confederation of British Metalforming (CBM), marking the beginning of a strategic partnership to strengthen SME manufacturing skills, workforce development and employer engagement.

The agreement brings together the charity’s expertise in addressing industrial skills challenges with CBM’s 200-strong network of metalforming businesses.

Together, the organisations will collaborate to better understand sector needs, develop workforce solutions and ensure skills provision and training offers are fit for purpose, aligned with employer requirements and responsive to the changing needs of engineering and manufacturing.

Nicola Dolan, Associate Director at Enginuity, said:

“This collaborative approach represents an important step in bringing together two organisations with a shared ambition to strengthen UK manufacturing.

“By working closely with CBM and its members, we can better understand the real challenges facing employers and develop practical solutions that help businesses attract, develop and retain the skilled workforce they need for the future.”

She continued:

“Together we can also help ensure that skills provision evolves in line with the rapidly changing needs of manufacturing firms.”

The Memorandum of Understanding will focus on increasing employer engagement, sharing industry intelligence and supporting skills development. It will also influence skills policy and ensure manufacturers have access to the talent and capabilities needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

A key priority will be ensuring that skills and training provision remains relevant, practical and fit to meet the current and future needs of industry.

Geraldine Bolton, CEO of CBM, welcomed the partnership:

“We are delighted to formalise our relationship with Enginuity through this Memorandum of Understanding.

“CBM members consistently tell us that skills and workforce development remain among their biggest priorities. This partnership builds on the work we already do in bringing industry together to form Trailblazer groups, supporting employers to develop apprenticeship standards and actively contributing to a wide range of skills policy groups.

“By combining our industry knowledge with Enginuity’s expertise, we can ensure the voice of manufacturing SMEs is heard loud and clear, improving the provision of training and helping ensure skills and apprenticeship standards remain fit for the needs of our sector.”

The Memorandum of Understanding provides a framework for ongoing collaboration between Enginuity and CBM, reinforcing both organisations’ shared commitment to supporting manufacturing SMEs.

Ann Watson MBE, CEO of Enginuity, added her support:

“Manufacturing is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by new technologies, sustainability and changing workforce expectations.

“Collaboration across the sector has never been more important. This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our commitment to working alongside industry partners like CBM to ensure manufacturers have access to the skills, talent and insight they need to succeed.”

Steve Morley, President of CBM, concluded:

“The strength of British manufacturing depends on having the right people with the right skills at every stage of the supply chain. This partnership is about taking practical action to support employers, encourage the next generation into manufacturing careers and ensure our sector remains globally competitive.

“We look forward to working closely with Enginuity to deliver lasting value for our members and the wider industry.”