ESCP Business School publishes first Live, Learn & Love in Europe survey revealing strong optimism and emerging European identity among young people

First-of-its-kind initiative by a business school captures how more than 900 students and recent graduates experience life, careers, relationships, and the future of Europe.

ESCP Business School has published the results of the first edition of its Live, Learn & Love in Europe survey, offering a candid portrait of how young people experience, navigate, and envision life on the continent. The findings reveal a generation that values Europe deeply for its quality of life, freedoms, multiculturalism and opportunities, while also expressing concerns around affordability, bureaucracy, housing and institutional trust.

Conducted by Viavoice on behalf of ESCP Business School between January and March 2026, the survey gathered responses from more than 900 ESCP students and recent graduates aged 18 to 35 across the School’s six European campuses and multiple programmes. The survey reflected a diverse international cohort representing more than 30 nationalities, with France, Italy, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and India among the most represented.

Key findings

Europe remains highly attractive despite economic pressures : 91% of respondents say they are satisfied with the quality of life in Europe, while 90% say they are likely to work in Europe after their studies. However, 94% consider Europe expensive to live in and 63% report difficulties finding accommodation.

: 91% of respondents say they are satisfied with the quality of life in Europe, while 90% say they are likely to work in Europe after their studies. However, 94% consider Europe expensive to live in and 63% report difficulties finding accommodation. Young people are choosing Europe for balance, values and opportunity : Work-life balance is the top reason respondents want to build careers in Europe (46%), ahead of career opportunities and shared values. More than half (52%) also envision starting a business in Europe, rising to 87% among Bachelor students.

: Work-life balance is the top reason respondents want to build careers in Europe (46%), ahead of career opportunities and shared values. More than half (52%) also envision starting a business in Europe, rising to 87% among Bachelor students. A strong European identity is evident among students : Nearly 89% of respondents say they feel aligned with the European way of life. Students describe Europe as a place of freedom, cooperation and multiculturalism, with many seeing it as both a home and a space of opportunity.

: Nearly 89% of respondents say they feel aligned with the European way of life. Students describe Europe as a place of freedom, cooperation and multiculturalism, with many seeing it as both a home and a space of opportunity. Social openness does not always translate into deeper connection : While 82% say it is easy to meet new people and 75% say it is easy to make friends, fewer respondents find it easy to build close relationships (61%) or maintain romantic relationships (49%).

: While 82% say it is easy to meet new people and 75% say it is easy to make friends, fewer respondents find it easy to build close relationships (61%) or maintain romantic relationships (49%). Optimism about Europe’s future remains strong, but trust is divided: 68% of respondents are optimistic about Europe’s future, although only 52% consider European institutions transparent and trustworthy. Democracy and political stability, international security, and migration and integration are seen as the continent’s most pressing challenges for the next decade.

“By listening deeply to our students and recent graduates, we gain a clearer understanding of how they experience Europe — its opportunities, its tensions and its promise. That insight will inform our strategic vision, help evolve the student experience and support our mission to prepare the accountable, bold and creative leaders Europe needs,” says Prof. Francesco Rattalino, Executive Vice-President in charge of Academic Affairs and Student Experience

As part of ESCP’s Bold & United strategic plan, the survey will run annually from 2026 to 2030 and aims to create an ongoing dialogue with the next generation of leaders shaping Europe’s future. With campuses in Berlin, London, Madrid, Paris, Turin and Warsaw, ESCP offers students a uniquely pan-European educational experience that reflects both the opportunities and tensions shaping contemporary Europe.

To explore the full survey findings, visit: https://escp.eu/live-learn-love-europe