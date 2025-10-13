ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA ranks 1st in Europe and 3rd worldwide in Financial Times 2025 ranking

ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA programme has once again been recognised among the very best in the world, ranking #1 in Europe and #3 worldwide in the 2025 Financial Times ranking of the top 100 Executive MBA programmes.

For the 3rd year in a row, ESCP’s EMBA holds the top position in Europe and in every country where our campuses are located: France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK. This remarkable performance underscores ESCP’s position as a global leader in executive education and highlights the strength of its European model and international outlook.

“These results are a testament to our commitment to shaping leaders who drive positive change and our belief in education that bridges borders, disciplines, and perspectives. ESCP continues to set the standard for a truly international, responsible, and forward-looking business education,” says Prof. Léon Laulusa, Executive President & Dean of ESCP Business School.

ESCP once again achieved #1 for career progress, calculated based on changes in the level of seniority and size of the organisation for alumni of the EMBA. This result highlights the ESCP EMBA’s distinctive ability to help participants surpass their ambitions and become responsible, impactful leaders on a global scale.

Moving up one place from 2024, ESCP now ranks #1 worldwide for ‘Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and net zero teaching’, highlighting the programme’s commitment to empowering leaders to create value for both business and society through a sustainability-first mindset. It also recognises ESCP’s long-standing commitment to embedding sustainability and ethics in every course in the EMBA programme, with professors required to identify two to four Sustainable Development Goals that each course contributes to.

The programme also ranks #2 for international course experience and #5 for alumni network, reflecting both the transformative and global nature of the ESCP EMBA. The programme’s international dimension continues to be one of its defining strengths, with 95% international participants and 93% international faculty. This diversity fosters a truly global learning environment and alumni community where participants share perspectives across industries, cultures, and continents.

With flexibility and customisation at its core, ESCP’s EMBA follows a unique model that allows participants to tailor the programme to their personal and professional goals. Participants can choose:

The location of their core courses (across ESCP’s six campuses or online),

The format (monthly or intensive week blocks),

The duration (18, 22, 30, or 34 months), and

From more than 50 elective courses to design a learning journey that best aligns with their aspirations.

Overall, the ESCP EMBA earned a participant satisfaction score of 9.67 out of 10, according to the Financial Times.

“The ESCP EMBA goes far beyond business education. It’s a transformational experience that equips participants with the strategic insight and human values needed to navigate today’s complex global challenges,” says Prof. Francesco Venuti, Associate Dean of the Executive MBA.

“We are deeply proud of this year’s results, which reflect the passion of our participants and alumni, the excellence of our faculty, and the collective power of our global community. ESCP’s EMBA continues to prove that international, responsible, and human-centred leadership is the way forward,” says Manon Marinière, Director of the Executive MBA.