ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA ranks 2nd worldwide in Financial Times 2024 ranking

ESCP Business School’s Executive MBA programme ranks #2 worldwide in the 2024 Financial Times ranking of the top 100 Executive MBA programmes. ESCP moves up one spot from last year, underscoring once again its status as a leading executive education institution globally.

For the 2nd year in a row, ESCP’s EMBA also ranks #1 in Europe and holds the top position in every country where our campuses are located: France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and the UK. This reaffirms its reputation as one of the most prestigious EMBA programmes in Europe.

“Our unique European model, the excellence of our education in preparing accountable leaders, and the strength of our global community within the business world are once again being recognised. This is a tremendous source of pride,” says Prof. Léon Laulusa, Executive President & Dean of ESCP Business School.

“This outstanding ranking is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, the passion of our participants, and our commitment to delivering an exceptional educational experience. This ranking also demonstrates ESCP’s commitment to equipping leaders with the depth of understanding and transformative mindset required to navigate the complex challenges of today’s world,” says Prof. Véronique Tran, Executive Vice President and Dean for Executive Education.

ESCP claims the #1 spot for career progression, calculated based on changes in the level of seniority and size of the organisation for alumni of the EMBA. This position confirms that the ESCP EMBA is a key lever for accelerating alumni careers towards high-impact management positions following the programme.

With flexibility and customisation at the core, ESCP’s EMBA follows a unique model where participants can create a programme that is most compatible with their lives and career goals. For example, participants choose where they take their core courses (with options across ESCP’s campuses and online), the rhythm of these courses (monthly or a more intensive block across a week), and the length of time in the programme (18, 22, 30 or 34 months). They also have the choice of 10 cutting-edge electives from an offer of over 50 enabling participants to create a course truly tailored to their interests and ambitions. There are as many programmes as there are individual participants.

ESCP also ranks #2 for international course experience. Through a rigorous curriculum, real-world projects, and peer-to-peer learning, EMBA participants at ESCP gain a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of business, society, and the environment in a multinational and multicultural society. Participants also benefit from sharing their experiences and working with a diverse group of participants (94% International), an invaluable asset in today’s global business environment.

The ESCP EMBA empowers participants to create value for companies and society while considering issues of sustainability. In line with this mission, for every course in the EMBA programme, the professors have identified two to four Sustainable Development Goals that the course contributes to help achieve. These efforts have been recognised once again in the Financial Times ranking. ESCP’s EMBA ranks #2 worldwide for ‘Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)’.

“By pursuing an EMBA, leaders are investing in themselves and their future. As exemplified in this excellent ranking, the ESCP EMBA is much more than just an academic degree. It’s a transformative journey that equips individuals with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to navigate complex challenges and drive positive change in various areas: business, society, environment, technology, interpersonal relationships, and geopolitical dynamics,” says Prof. Francesco Venuti, Associate Dean of the EMBA.

“ESCP’s EMBA participants emerge from the programme not only as skilled professionals but also as compassionate and ethical leaders who are committed to making a positive impact on the world. This top ranking reflects our commitment to providing a curriculum that is both cutting-edge and responsive to our participants’ needs,” adds Manon Marinière, Director of the EMBA.