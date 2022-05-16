ETF launches new research to support FE and Training professionals 

The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has today (16 May) launched ‘The FE & Training Conversation’, vital research designed to find out what’s important to professionals working across further education, vocational teaching and training.

The ETF is using the research to understand more about the challenges faced by leaders, teachers, trainers, governors and support staff, as well as their views on the training, resources and support the ETF currently provides.

The research is part of a wider project taking place over the next few months to review and reframe the support offered by the charity to ensure that it is meeting the wide range of sector needs.

Jenny Jarvis, interim CEO at the ETF, commented:

“We are aware that the sector is facing challenging times, and in order to do our best to help the sector respond, we are undertaking research so that we can fully understand the challenges faced by FE and Training professionals and use the results to inform our future work, in order to best meet your needs.”

“We recognise that it is more important than ever that the ETF delivers greater levels of targeted support, improves career opportunities, and steps up our work to champion the professionalism of those working within Further Education and Training. We look forward to hearing from you.”

The ETF survey will just take a few minutes to complete, and responses are confidential. It can be accessed on the ETF website or using this link. The survey will be open until the end of June.

Published in