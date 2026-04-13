EU Delegation hears how New City College students thrive on opportunities to study abroad

New City College was proud to have been chosen to host a visit from the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission with Responsibility for Social Rights and Skills, Quality Jobs and Preparedness, Roxana Mînzatu.

The Vice-President was accompanied by the European Union Ambassador to the UK, Pedro Serrano, and other high-ranking members of the EU Delegation to the UK, who were offered the opportunity to visit a further education college during their trip to London.

The VIP visit was held at NCC’s impressive Hackney Campus where Ms Mînzatu and her team met students who have visited Europe as part of their college course, as well as those who hope to also benefit from the experience.

A strategic discussion was held between the visitors and Gerry McDonald, New City College’s CEO; Richard Surtees, NCC’s Group Executive Director for Curriculum Development and International; and Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO at the Education Training Foundation. Their conversation centred on the further education sector’s focus on inclusion and how much students could benefit from Erasmus+, the EU’s programme to support education, training, youth and sport in Europe. This visit follows the announcement by the Government that the UK will join the Erasmus+ programme from January 2027. This announcement also took place late last year at New City College.

Students who met Ms Mînzatu and the delegation party were proud to be part of such a high-profile visit.

Maeva said:

“The visit today was such a great opportunity. We showed Roxana Mînzatu and her team around our training restaurant, OKN1. I mentioned that training as a chef at NCC, we are always cooking different international cuisines, so having the chance to travel to these countries would be amazing. I think it would really help me learn how to cook different dishes authentically and get a sense of the culture.

“In May I’m lucky enough to be travelling to Spain with New City College – where I will be taking part in an international cooking competition against other schools and colleges!”

Tawdidul said:

“It was great to meet Roxana Mînzatu. She was really interested in our training at New City College and asked lots of questions about our course. I spoke about how great it would be to potentially study abroad, particularly within the EU. As a motor vehicle student, I know there are a lot of top manufacturers and brands based in Europe, so it would be great to have the experience to work there and see how these big companies work.

Harrison said:

“I spoke with Roxana Mînzatu and the other delegates about the exciting possibilities of studying abroad. I’d love to visit Germany for work experience because it’s the largest hub for motor vehicle companies in Europe. Seeing where major brands like Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are based, and seeing how their cars are designed and built, would be amazing.”