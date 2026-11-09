Exceptional Achievements Celebrated at The Sandwell Colleges Future Focus Awards

Inspiration and achievement of dedicated individuals and teams were celebrated by The Sandwell Colleges, as the winners of this year’s Future Focus Awards were announced at a special awards ceremony held this week.

The event brought together colleagues from Sandwell College and Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form in West Bromwich, and Cadbury Sixth Form College in Kings Norton, who bring the Colleges’ values to life every day.

The awards celebrate the success and achievement of those who drive forward and deliver the college strategic priorities, creating meaningful and lasting opportunities for others, and making a significant impact on learners, colleagues, partners and communities.

The Future Focus Awards also celebrated long service colleagues marking incredible milestones, including some colleagues who have been a major part of the journey as The Sandwell Colleges celebrate their 40th Anniversary this year.

One Year On from the launch of The Sandwell Colleges’ strategic plan ‘Your Future Our Focus’, the Future Focus Awards recognise the individuals and teams who continue to bring the mission, vision and values to life through their passion and commitment.

New for this year’s awards was the introduction of the ‘One Team’ Award – celebrating the culture, collaboration and shared ethos across The Sandwell Colleges and campuses.

Recognising outstanding work under the collaborative One Team ethos, the Future Focus Awards provide an opportunity for colleagues to shine a light on those who help create a strong ethos of togetherness and help create such inspiring places to learn and work.

CEO & Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, Lisa Capper MBE, said:

“At The Sandwell Colleges, our people are at the heart of everything we do. With an overwhelming number of nominations received, each reflecting the skills, professionalism, creativity and care that define our community, these Future Focus Awards are about our colleagues and the commitment they have to help change the lives of young people and adults across the Black Country and Birmingham. Now in their second year, the awards shine a light on the incredible people who drive forward our priorities and make our Colleges inspiring places to learn and work.”

Among the Future Focus Award winners were:

Craig Neal who won the Ambition for Learners Award – recognising those who go above and beyond, nurturing progress, attendance and achievement, supporting every learner to achieve their potential.

recognising those who go above and beyond, nurturing progress, attendance and achievement, supporting every learner to achieve their potential. Lillian Pilling who won the Innovation and Creation Award – honouring colleagues who bring fresh thinking and creativity into their work, introducing new ideas and tools to make a lasting impact.

honouring colleagues who bring fresh thinking and creativity into their work, introducing new ideas and tools to make a lasting impact. Manpreet Samra who won the Inspiration to Others Award – celebrating those who lead by example, inspiring others to grow in confidence, resilience and ambition.

Neil Parker who won the Partnership Excellence Award – recognising colleagues and teams who build strong, purposeful relationships, working collaboratively with others to create opportunities and strengthen communities.

recognising colleagues and teams who build strong, purposeful relationships, working collaboratively with others to create opportunities and strengthen communities. Mohammed Abubakir who won the Exceptional Application Award – forcolleagues who demonstrate exceptional dedication, focus and professionalism in their role, setting a high standard through their consistent effort and commitment to excellence.

forcolleagues who demonstrate exceptional dedication, focus and professionalism in their role, setting a high standard through their consistent effort and commitment to excellence. Monika Petkeviciute who won the One Team Award – celebrating those who embody teamwork, build strong connections across colleges and promote a spirit of inclusion and collaboration.

Among the winners embodying the Colleges’ CARE values, showing how connection, ambition, respect and empowerment shape the culture and success, were:

Katie Cross who won the Connect and Collaborate Award for building strong connections, encouraging inclusivity and creating positive impact by working together

for building strong connections, encouraging inclusivity and creating positive impact by working together Upali Chandra who won the Ambitious Award for showing aspiration, perseverance and commitment to goals, inspiring others to aim higher

for showing aspiration, perseverance and commitment to goals, inspiring others to aim higher Des Lee who won the Respect Award for listening, celebrating difference and championing voices that are not always heard

for listening, celebrating difference and championing voices that are not always heard Shelly Greenway who won the Empower Award for encouraging others to be bold, resilient and determined, creating trust and long-lasting impact.

Outstanding Contribution Awards were also presented to Stuart Millward and Hilary Moore who both have roles within the Sandwell College Hub Extra Student Support team.