Rob Lawson OBE returns to chair Education Partnership North East

Education Partnership North East (EPNE) has announced the appointment of Rob Lawson OBE as its new Chair of Governors, marking a return to the college group he helped shape into one of the largest and highest performing in the country.

A highly respected leader in media and education, Rob will take up the role from January 2027.

He previously served as Chair of Sunderland College and later EPNE for eight years, overseeing a period of significant growth and transformation. During his tenure, Sunderland College merged with Hartlepool Sixth Form College in 2017 and Northumberland College in 2019, creating the regional college group.

Since stepping down from EPNE, Rob has continued to make a significant contribution to the Further Education sector. He continues to support colleges nationally in his role as a National Leader of Governance, which he has held since 2019.

Rob has served as Chair of Finance for Rotherham and North Notts Group and is currently Chair of Hull College, where he has completed more than 35 external governance reviews over the past five years. His impact was recognised in 2021 when he was awarded an OBE for services to education.

A former Editor of the Sunderland Echo and current Chair of Sunderland Business Partnership, Rob has played a significant role in supporting collaboration between education, employers and civic partners across the North East.

On his appointment, Rob Lawson OBE said:

“I am delighted to be returning to EPNE at such an exciting time for the college group. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Hull College and I’m thrilled be returning to the North East.

“With an outstanding Executive Team, inspirational Board of Governors and an ambitious new strategic plan, there is a real opportunity to build on EPNE’s success, deliver a lasting impact, and to help shape the future of skills, education and opportunity across the region.”

Rob has expressed his gratitude to Alison Shaw for her leadership and commitment while serving as Chair:

“Over the past year, Alison has provided stability and strategic oversight, supporting the Board and Executive Team while ensuring the group continues to build on its strong performance and ambitious plans for the future.”

Rob returns at an exciting point – EPNE was rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted in 2024 and has recently launched its Strategic Plan for 2025-2030 which positions the group as a nationally recognised changemaker focused on unlocking potential, creating opportunities and transforming lives through outstanding education, skills and training.

Toni Rhodes, Chief Executive of EPNE, added:

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Rob back to EPNE as Chair.

“Rob has played such an important role in EPNE’s journey, and I know his insight, challenge, support and passion for the North East will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. I am excited to work alongside him and to build on the strong foundations already in place across our college group.

“I would like to thank Alison Shaw for her support, encouragement and guidance throughout my first year as Chief Executive. Her leadership has been invaluable during an important year for both me and EPNE.”

Returning to an organisation he helped create, Rob will help guide EPNE into an exciting new chapter as it continues to evolve, create opportunities, drive economic growth and strengthen communities across the region.