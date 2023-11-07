Exceptional levels of satisfaction among new Pre-Degree & Sixth Form students at Arts University Plymouth

Tolerance, mutual respect and a culture of fairness were highlighted by new Pre-Degree & Sixth Form starters

Students from Arts University Plymouth’s dedicated city-centre Pre-Degree & Sixth Form campus, working across a range of A-Level-equivalent creative qualifications, have reported exceptional levels of satisfaction in surveys throughout 2023.

First-year students who joined Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree & Sixth Form campus in September reported incredibly high satisfaction after their first month of study. The new students reported an overall satisfaction rate of 97%, up from 95% in 2022. The excellent feedback was submitted by students across all Pre-Degree & Sixth Form courses in the annual induction survey.

100% of UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication students specialising in Photography, Fashion & Textiles, and Graphics, Illustration & Game Arts reported that they were happy with their course overall since joining the Sixth Form campus.

Excellent levels of satisfaction were reported over 15 questions across the six courses on offer, which also include Art & Design, Film & Media Production, and the UAL Foundation Diploma in Art & Design. Highlights included:

99% of first-year students said that “Arts University Plymouth promotes a culture of tolerance and respect.”

99% of first-year students said that “I am being treated fairly and with respect by staff.”

99% of first-year students said that “I am being treated fairly and with respect by students.”

99% of first-year students said that “Arts University Plymouth has created a safe environment for me to learn.”

99% of first-year students said that “Arts University Plymouth has created a positive environment for me to learn.”

99% of first-year students said that “I received health and safety inductions before using equipment.”

99% of first-year students said that “Studentship expectations have been clearly communicated.”

Impressive results were also recorded in the summer of 2023 in surveys that were completed by students at the end of their studies. Final-year UAL Level 3 Extended Diploma in Creative Practice: Art, Design and Communication students specialising in Photography were particularly happy with their experiences at Arts University Plymouth, with 97% of responding Photography students reporting that they were happy with their course overall.

Other highlights from final-year Photography students included:

100% reported that “I received feedback to help me improve in relation to the assessment criteria”

100% reported that “Arts University Plymouth has created a safe environment for me to learn.”

97% reported that “I have been able to access a wide range of resources at Arts University Plymouth”

97% reported that “I have been supported to learn throughout my course.”

97% reported that “Lessons are delivered in a way that helps me build on my existing knowledge.”

97% reported that “I have received a broad range of impartial advice and guidance for my progression following this course.”

High overall satisfaction levels were recorded in 2023 by final-year students from Extended Diplomas in Creative Practice across multiple pathways. 90% of Graphics, Illustration & Game Arts reported that they were happy with their course overall, as did 90% of Foundation Diploma in Art & Design students. 86% of Filmmaking & Media Production reported that they were happy with their course overall. 90% of students across all courses reported that Arts University Plymouth had created a safe environment for them to learn.

Steven Forsyth, Head of Pre-Degree & Sixth Form at Arts University Plymouth, said:

“Young people have gone through an incredibly challenging period returning to education after so much time at home and disruption during the pandemic. Fortunately, we know that creativity and creative careers in art, design and media help to make communities in all parts of the UK happier, healthier places for us to live in. It’s also the case that our creative industries are growing at four times the rate of the UK economy as a whole and creating new jobs at three times the UK average, employing 2 million people, so young people equipped with creative skills have a world of fulfilling opportunities ahead of them.

“We work hard to treat student welfare as a top priority and to prepare students for rewarding roles in the creative industries, and our teaching staff can take pride in the great results of this work. In the last academic year 33% of our Extended Diploma students obtained a Distinction, which is equivalent to 3 A*s at A-level or 168 UCAS points. This puts our students above the national benchmark for students achieving Distinctions on Extended Diploma qualifications.

“The results of our latest induction survey for new students joining us in 2023 are very positive. We know that this cohort suffered significantly during the lockdowns of the pandemic, so it’s vital to their future success that they feel respected, supported and safe when they come to learn with us. I’m thrilled to see that 99% of our new cohort of students can recognise the culture of tolerance that we promote, in a positive campus environment where staff and students alike treat each other fairly and with respect. When young people feel safe, trusted and respected, that’s when they can go on to achieve their full potential. I’m excited to see what this new cohort of students goes on to achieve.”

Photography students from Arts University Plymouth’s Pre-Degree & Sixth Form campus collaborated with the Ocean Conservation Trust over the summer on a project to showcase the idea of ‘Ocean Optimism’, the results of which were seen in the National Marine Aquarium by tens of thousands of visitors. Earlier in the year students also worked with the Prince’s Trust Enterprise Program to develop their business ideas and Ivybridge student Aaliyah Kempthorne won a Commendation from judges at the Royal Opera House’s national Design Challenge in May.

Former Extended Diploma student Tom Bispham has gone from strength to strength since graduating from Arts University Plymouth, working with brands, companies and influencers that include DJ Tom Zanetti, Glastonbury Festival, MISFITS Boxing, Northcore and UN Patron of the Oceans, Lewis Pugh.

To find out more about Pre-Degree & Sixth Form Foundation Diplomas and UAL Level 3 Extended Diplomas at Arts University Plymouth, visit here or attend the next Pre-Degree & Sixth Form Open Day on Saturday 25 November 2023.

