Exeter College Rugby Academy unveils kit and confirms squad for World Rugby tournament 

Exeter College Rugby Academy has launched its official touring kit ahead of the SANIX World Rugby Youth Tournament in Fukuoka, Japan, and confirmed the squad that will represent England at the prestigious international schools’ competition this April.

Hosted annually by the Japan Rugby Football Union, the SANIX tournament is recognised as one of the world’s leading international schools’ rugby events and brings together top youth teams from across the globe. Exeter College was selected to represent England at this year’s tournament and will face sides from countries including New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Fiji, and Namibia.

The 30-player squad travelling to Japan features athletes from this season’s unbeaten ACE League-winning sides, as well as three current England U18 players in Jeremy Keys, Harry Westlake and Archie Guyver.

The newly unveiled kit, which includes playing, training and leisure wear, stays true to the iconic blue, white and black of Exeter College’s Sport Academy. It also incorporates subtle design elements inspired by the upcoming tour to Japan and features sponsors who have generously supported the team.

The support from more than 60 businesses and organisations, combined with fundraising efforts of players and Sports Academy staff, has raised over £51,000 towards the trip, helping make this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players possible.

In the build-up before their departure on 25 April, the squad will be fully focused on training and preparation. Confidence across the group is high, and players are looking forward to showcasing their hard work and ability on the international stage.

Ruben Chugg, who plays fly half and full Back, and is studying BTEC Business at Exeter College, said:

“It was quite a surprise hearing that we would be going to an international tournament. It was a really positive feeling. We’re all really excited about the trip, and it’s a great opportunity to show what the College and the team can do.

“We’ve had a good year this year, one of the best years the College has had. We’ve been undefeated, and I think we can really go and get this challenge.

“The aim we set out at the start was to win this tournament, and I think we will go and do that. Confidence is high, but we still have to stay humble and do the job when we get there. Everyone is really motivated.”

Harrison Riley, who plays number 8 and is studying BTEC Sport (Performance and Excellence) at Exeter College, said:

“It’s been unreal coming over to this team, meeting loads of new boys, playing the amount of rugby we’ve been able to and the quality of rugby we’ve been playing.

“Playing in this tournament is such a great opportunity for all the boys to get their names out there and show their quality. I think it’s going to be an amazing experience. We all know it’s going to be competitive. There are some strong sides out there, but it’s definitely a chance for us all to compete and go and just show what we can do.”

Harry Batten, who plays centre and is studying BTEC Sport (Performance and Excellence) at Exeter College, said:

“The first chance playing internationally, playing rugby in a different country, I think it’s going to probably be the best experience we’re going to have at College.

“When we found out about Japan, all the lads knew it was an opportunity to represent both the college and individually. Your name’s going to be out there, there’ll be people watching, so it’s a really good opportunity to go out there and show what we’ve earned.

“The mood is good. We know there are some strong teams out there, but we’ve earned this tournament, so we’ve just got to get out there and play what we’ve been playing all season, and hopefully we’ll be successful.”

Jon Hill, Men’s Rugby Academy Lead at Exeter College, said:

“It is an absolute privilege for the players and the members of staff to have been selected to represent the England RFU at the SANIX World Youth Championships.

“We’ve all worked hard to raise funds via individual and team sponsorship, as well as through a range of fundraising events. The buy-in from a parent fundraising group and a wide range of local and national businesses has been nothing short of remarkable, and we are truly indebted to them for their contributions.

“The opportunity to play against some of the best under-18s sides in the world from countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Fiji, Namibia, etc., is not only unique and challenging, especially in a tournament format, but it’s also very exciting and an opportunity to learn and develop as a player.”

Exeter College SANIX World Rugby Youth Tournament squad list:

Sennen Harris (Prop), Henry Tanner (Utility Forward), Josh Bratt (Prop), Jeremy Keys (Second Row), Soloman Plowman (Second Row), Hudson Edkins (Second Row), Harry Westlake (Back Five Forward), Harrison Riley (Back Row), Joe Brookfield (Front Row), Theo McKay (Front Row), Jed Smith (Utility Forward), Angus Carruthers (Front Row), Billy Geis (Second Row), Hamish Terry (Back Row), Ted Wakeham (Back Row), Archie Parsons (Back Row), Ronnie Amestoy (Back Five Forward), Alex Evans (Scrum Half), Will Lane (Fly Half), Bailey Stapleton (Wing), Harry Batten (Centre), Jack McIntosh (Centre), Archie Guyver (Wing), Will McIntosh (Full Back), Ben Whysall (Scrum Half), Tom Bettesworth (Utility Back), Ruben Chugg (Full Back), Andy Cuthbert (Fly Half / Full Back), George Blackburn (Fly Half / Centre), Nathan Blackmore (Wing)