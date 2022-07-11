Exhibition Date For DCG Students

Two Students from the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Fashion Business and Retail programme at Derby College Group (DCG) have been selected by University of the Arts London (UAL) to exhibit their work at Origins Creatives at London’s Truman Brewery this month.

Amelia Slater (18) and Patricia Gaziova (18) were selected by UAL from nearly 500 submissions.

Amelia’s submission has focused on the style consultancy brand ‘Everybody Every Body’ which aims to encourage body confidence and tackle style anxiety on a range of online platforms.

Patricia’s submission, entitled’ I purple you’, explores fashion and promotion – particularly the link between South Korean boy band BTS and the brand LaFam promoting self-confidence and self-awareness.

Origins Creatives is organised by UAL Awarding Body and provides art lovers, critics and industry professionals from the creative sector the chance to discover original creative talent from across the UK and celebrate students’ creativity and hard work.

The free exhibition showcases work from some of the UK’s most talented students in FE institutions studying across the UAL subject areas of Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production and Performing Arts.

This year, Origins Creatives will be an in-person exhibition at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch. The exhibition will open with an invite-only private view on 21 July at 6pm. It will be open to the public from the 22 – 24 July, alongside an online showcase.

Fashion Retail teacher Sophie Harris explained: “We are delighted for Amelia and Patricia. The competition for being part of this exhibition was fierce and it is a huge accolade that their work has been chosen.

“On the Level 3 Extended Diploma Fashion Business and Retail, we aim to provide a high quality, engaging education that is stimulating and demanding, providing students with an opportunity to explore, develop and extend creativity within the Fashion industry.

Ross Anderson, Director, UAL Awarding Body said: “Origins Creatives provides our awarding body community with the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wonderful work and amazing achievements of all our students, and recognise the remarkable efforts of the tutors and teachers who have supported them. The world needs creativity, now more than ever, and our students are bursting with it!”

If you are interested in attending this event, please book >> https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/origins-creatives-2022-tickets-365680649667

