Sheffcol Creates Festival launches to champion creative talent

The Sheffield College’s first ever arts festival to celebrate upcoming creative talent has got underway this week.

Sheffcol Creates is showcasing the work of 135 students across a range of disciplines that are taught at the college.

The festival, which is free to attend, involves art, design, film, music, games, graphics, hair and beauty, journalism, performing arts and photography students.

Laura Poole, Creative Academy Coordinator, The Sheffield College, said:

“We are a key player in the region’s creative industries. Our students are the future talent pipeline developing the knowledge and skills that employers need.

“It is an honour to showcase their work and to have seen so many industry professionals leading workshops, mentoring and supporting creative projects in the run up to the festival.”

Running from 22nd until 26th June, Sheffcol Creates includes brand adverts, performances, screen printing, short films, podcasts and media make-up.

As part of Sheffcol Creates, the college has invited creative industries specialists to get involved in the curriculum and support students’ skills development.

Employers can do this in several ways by providing guest speaker slots, mentorship, live briefs, workshops and industry placements, and working with students on events.

Student Adessa Williams, 18, who is studying an Acting Level 3 Diploma and will be playing some acoustic covers on their guitar and singing during the festival, said:

“I feel really proud of my course and grateful to have been a part of it. I think it has brought me outside my comfort zone a lot.

“I’m excited and emotional to take part since it’ll be my last performance with The Sheffield College and I can’t believe that it’s all over.

“My career ambitions are to become a professional musician in a band or a professional actor. I’d love to be on the big screen or stage doing something I love.”

Student Alfie Howe, 18, who is studying a Music Performance and Production Level 3 Diploma and staging a gig with their band Bad Blood at Electric Studios, said:

“I love my course and the opportunities like this that we get. It really gives us first-hand experience of the music industry. My career ambitions are to make people happy and make good music.”

Each year, the college educates and trains approximately 1,000 students in creative industries qualifications, from diploma to degree level, contributing to building a pipeline of industry ready talent.

The city is home to more than 2,000 cultural and creative businesses according to Sheffield City Council’s Culture Strategy for 2035.

Creative industries businesses provide around 9,000 jobs and generate almost £1 billion of economic impact annually.

The sector includes design, digital and marketing communications, film, television, radio and podcasting, photography, and the performing and visual arts as well as other skills specialisms.