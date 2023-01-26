Exhibition showcases work by emerging student photographers

Emerging artists from the University of Chester are showcasing their work at an exhibition open to all in the city centre.

Students from BA (Hons) Photography along with those studying the programme combined with Fine Art and Graphic Design, within the Department of Art and Design continue their collaboration with Cheshire West and Cheshire Council in making use of high street spaces which have been vacated or are temporarily unoccupied through CASC (Contemporary Art Space Chester). This type of activity follows a long history of artists across the world staging their own independent exhibitions when they are starting out.

The Interim Exhibition runs on January 24 and 25 (1.15pm to 3.45pm) and on January 26 and 27 (from 10.30am to 1.15pm) at Unit One, The Forum, Northgate Street in Chester.It features work in-progress and research informed practice by the final year students and features a diverse range of work. The pieces presented reflect the multiple roles, form, subjects and ideas explored by the students, from landscapes through to urban environments, identities and gendered representations, inclusivity and diversity through to the climate crisis and the cost-of-living pressures.

The work shown will be assessed by tutors as part of the students’ final year marks.

Dr Cian Quayle, Associate Professor and Programme Leader of the BA Photography programme, said: “Taking the exhibition off-campus has enabled us to exhibit a selection of work, which will be further developed and consolidated towards the final year Art and Design Degree Show exhibition, in May 2023.

“The exhibition has provided the cohort with the experience of delivering work, which is also assessed at this important stage in their studies, as it provides a testing out, and rehearsal of ideas, materials, scale and space.

“I’d like to thank colleagues at Cheshire West and Chester Council for their support in providing a space to show the student’s work to the wider community.”

