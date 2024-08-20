FE College pilot on female health in physical activity driving positive change

Further Education Colleges around the country are enhancing the support that they provide on female health for students participating in and studying sport and physical activity, following a pilot course for tutors and other staff offered by The Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).

Alongside a specialist training provider partner, The Well HQ who have created accredited training to deliver knowledge and confidence in female health, the chartered institute is helping colleges and students to ensure that women and girls participating in sport and active wellbeing have the best possible experience.

The pilot has now completed with the FE colleges that participated enhancing their teaching and delivery, and helping their learners to better understand the female body.

During the course, those that participated received access to training and practical advice, which has been designed to enable them to enhance their curriculum and teaching, as well as engage in meaningful conversations with their sport and physical activity learners. The aim of the course is that these learners not only have a broader learning experience but are also better equipped when they move into a role in the sport and physical activity sector to support the broadest range of customers and participants.

The pilot was based on the ‘Female Body Course’, created by The Well HQ which is evidence-based, and provides knowledge and practical actions across a wide range of women’s health topics in sport, from menstrual cycles in sport, to injury prevention and fitness kit for female bodies.

The pilot consisted of five sessions, and in line with the Professional Standard for Working with Women and Girls, the course delivered knowledge to participants to help them to support girls and women’s wellbeing and performance, ensuring that training and education provision provides the skills required to deliver safe and inclusive sport and physical activity. The course also encourages a range of conversations about topics related to female bodies in sport, including providing support through puberty/young adulthood and ensuring there is a safe space for girls and women doing sport and physical activity.

Those that took part have begun distributing information to colleagues and are developing CPD for coaches and other members of staff. They are taking practical steps to ensure the availability of period packs and that training facilities have suitable facilities when students and athletes are participating in sport and physical activity.

Natasha Eason, Associate Director of Education at CIMSPA, said

“Historically, a huge amount of teaching in the sport and physical activity sector has been based on the male anatomy. To enable professionals to better support and engage female participants, the sector developed a specific professional standard for working with women and girls.

Earlier this year the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee published its report, Health barriers for girls and women in sport, which explored a number of themes in relation to participation of women and girls in sport and physical activity and how confident and comfortable they feel to take part in sport and physical activity. The report put a particular spotlight on the importance of coach knowledge in relation to female health.

As the professional body for the sector, we’ve been working with specialist providers like The Well HQ to make opportunities for people working and those looking to start a career in the sector to develop their skills and knowledge in this area.

This course for tutors and other colleagues working in FE colleges will have a big impact in creating more supportive and enriching experiences for girls and women taking part in sport and physical activity. Bringing educators and others from colleges across the country has also built some great networks and is enabling greater sharing of great practice.

The course is equipping those working in colleges with the practical skills and knowledge to not only support women and girls taking part in activity, but also in supporting our existing and future workforce.”

Jon Wyse, Elite Sport Manager at Loughborough College participated in the pilot course and shared how he has started incorporating learning from the course into practice.



“The whole course has been simply transformational from start to completion, with the journey ahead to apply the insights being one I am looking forward to.

The modules were extremely comprehensive, and the combination of presentations and infographics, along with the Female Body Bible book, means I now feel more fully equipped to support the women and girls in sport that I am around in my employment, and in my volunteer role within British American Football.

Injury prevention, and specifically brain protection, has been the biggest learning moment for me, and it’s allowed me to try out the Rezon Halo headwear across multiple sports and within my college.”

Laura Summers, Head of Curriculum and Skill at Weymouth College, highlighted some of the benefits she has gained from the course.



“It has been one of the most interesting and impactful training courses I have completed in years. The course is fascinating, and I have learnt lots of new and exciting information. Emma and Baz from The Well HQ are such inspirational speakers, and I valued every time we met to discuss the course information.



I can already see the changes we have implemented into our college curriculum and sports teams and the impact this has had on our students. Likewise, it was great to meet alongside other colleges and elite sport coaches to see the impact that this has had on them, their athletes but also the barriers we continue to face.”

Other feedback included:

“I’ve been absolutely inspired by this course, I’ve learnt lots and I feel so empowered. I’m all ready for September to better support students and improve practice.” Katryna



“This is so important for helping me to raise the expectations of female athletes which is so important to drive change. Athletes can see we are focused on this and so it’s great for our organisation.” Emma



“As well as helping me develop staff CPD, I’ve also used what I’ve learnt to feedback on the design of our new sports centre. I’ve highlighted considerations around the health and wellbeing of females that will be using the facility.” Lisa