Fearless college crew prepare for biggest charity challenge yet

A FEARLESS college crew are preparing to push the limits for an epic charity quest.

Staff and lecturers from Coleg Cambria’s Bersham Road site in Wrexham will take on the 12 Mountains, 12 Months Challenge, scaling some of Wales’s most iconic peaks in support of Hope House/Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices.

Led by Karl Jackson, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Bersham Road, the 22-strong team will climb more than 11.95 km (39,189 ft) of mountain height – the equivalent altitude of a commercial aeroplane at cruising level.

The group hopes to raise a minimum of £1,500 across the year for the charity, which provides vital care and support for children with life-threatening conditions and their families across Shropshire, Cheshire, Mid and North Wales.

“We’re incredibly proud to be taking on our biggest challenge yet as a team – 12 mountains in 12 months for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith,” said Karl.

“It’s going to test us like never before, but we know every step will be worth it to support such amazing causes.

“Our goal is to raise at least £1,500 over the next year, and while the scenery will be breathtaking, the climbs themselves will be tough.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the staff and lecturers taking part, and together we’re determined to make a real difference.”

Having previously completed a series of gruelling challenges – including The Bigger Boat Challenge, the Welsh Three Peaks, the Crazy 7 for Stepping Stones North Wales, and the four-day Freezing Fingers expedition in the Rhinogydd mountain range – Karl says this will be their most ambitious test yet.

The climbs will begin with Cadair Idris, before the group tackles: Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), Moel Siabod, Foel Fras, Carnedd Llewelyn, Arenig Fawr, Aran Fawddwy, Y Garn, Glyder Fawr, Elidir Fawr, Pen yr Ole Wen, and Pen y Fan.

Bethan Young, Area Fundraiser for Hope HouseTy Gobaith, said: “Karl and the team from the Bersham Road site are just fabulous.

“They always go the extra mile for us and this time are really pushing themselves higher and higher.

“12 mountains in 12 months is great going and to see so many of them in Wales is great too.

“Thanks so much to everybody involved and every penny you raise will go directly to the care and support of local children and families living with a life-threatening condition.”

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith operate two hospices and 15 shops and need to raise £7.5 million every year to continue providing their vital services.

Coleg Cambria is one of the leading further and higher education institutions in Wales, serving thousands of learners each year across its campuses in Deeside, Northop, Llysfasi, and Wrexham. The college offers a wide range of academic and vocational courses, apprenticeships, and professional qualifications designed to meet the needs of students, employers, and the wider community.

Known for its strong industry links, modern facilities, and commitment to innovation, Coleg Cambria provides learners with the skills, support, and experience needed to succeed in their chosen careers. The college is also dedicated to promoting sustainability, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.