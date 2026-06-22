Fife College furniture student’s winning bench design installed at Formonthills

A bespoke bench designed by Fife College Furniture student Harrison Findlay has been installed at Formonthills, Glenrothes, following a successful partnership project with the Woodland Trust Scotland.

Harrison’s design was selected as the winning entry from a range of concepts created by HND students as part of a live design brief aimed at enhancing the woodland for visitors.

The project challenged students to design a practical and visually engaging bench that would complement the natural surroundings of Formonthills. After presenting scale models and design concepts to a judging panel, which included representatives from The Woodland Trust Scotland, Harrison’s idea was chosen to progress to production.

The completed bench has now been installed in the woodland, creating a new feature for walkers and visitors to enjoy while highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of Fife College students.

The installation also comes as the College is showcasing the creativity and craftsmanship of its students at the annual When Art Builds end-of-year exhibition, taking place at the Kirkcaldy Campus from 8–12 June, where Furniture students are displaying a range of bespoke pieces alongside work from other creative and built environment disciplines.

Harrison said:

“It’s amazing to see the bench installed and being used in the setting it was designed for. From the early ideas and sketches to seeing the finished piece in the woodland, it has been a really rewarding experience.

“The project gave me the chance to work on something real that people will hopefully enjoy for years to come, and I’m really proud to have been part of it.”

Karen Colville, Curriculum Manager for Art, Design & Built Environment at Fife College, said:

“This project gave students an excellent opportunity to experience every stage of the design process, from responding to a brief and presenting ideas to seeing a final product delivered in a public space.

“Harrison created a thoughtful design that worked beautifully with the woodland environment, and it has been fantastic to see the finished bench installed at Formonthills.

“Projects like this are only possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of our amazing staff, including lecturers Claire Thomson and Jonny Smith, who have played a key role in making this initiative such a success year after year.

“Thanks to our ongoing successful partnership with The Woodland Trust, the project is now expanding to take place twice annually, allowing even more students the opportunity to gain valuable real-world experience while making a positive contribution to the local community.”

Jill Aitken, Site Manager (Scotland), for The Woodland Trust Scotland, said:

“I am so pleased with Harrison’s picnic bench now installed at Formonthills. It looked good at the model stage but looks even better at full size out on site. The top is black, due to an ancient Japanese technique, Shou Sugi Ban, which preserves wood by charring its surface. Something a bit different for us! We love working with the Fife College students and this bench will give visitors an interesting place to sit and enjoy the wood for years to come.”

Photograph: Fife College Furniture student Harrison Findlay and Jill Aitken, Site Manager for The Woodland Trust Scotland, are pictured at Formonthills Woodland, Glenrothes, with Harrison’s competition-winning bench design following its installation.