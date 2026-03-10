Final Taith funding round closes in March as demand rises by over 80%

Organisations across Wales have just over one week left to apply for the final round of international exchange funding through the Taith programme, enabling learners and staff to take part in overseas exchanges.

Applications for the final Pathway 1 funding call will close at 12pm on 18 March 2026, marking the last opportunity for organisations in Wales to apply for international exchange funding through the current programme.

Since launching in 2022, Taith has supported 12,014 mobilities and is on track to exceed its target of 15,500 participants.

Over the same period, applications have increased by more than 80%, demonstrating sustained engagement from organisations across Wales.

Exchanges have taken place in nearly 100 countries worldwide, reflecting the global reach of Welsh learners and organisations across education sectors and strengthening international partnerships through collaborative learning and shared educational experiences.

Participation data shows that nearly half (47%) of outward participants have come from underrepresented groups, including learners from disadvantaged backgrounds, disabled learners or those with additional learning needs, and individuals from ethnic minority communities.

Through group travel, short-term mobilities and flexible delivery models, the programme has sought to reduce practical and financial barriers that can prevent people from accessing international experiences.

Feedback from participants suggests the impact extends well beyond travel itself. More than nine in ten (91%) say that they feel more confident travelling abroad following their exchange, almost all (96%) report a greater interest in learning about other cultures, and over eight in ten (85%) say they feel more motivated to learn as a result of their experience.

Many also describe improvements in communication skills, resilience and teamwork, underlining the broader educational and personal impact of international learning opportunities.

Ethan Richards, Youth Support Worker at Boys and Girls Clubs of Wales, said:

“Lives are transformed through exchanges. Young people grow in confidence and aspiration, make connections from around the world and learn more about themselves in those twelve days than they may have in years.”

Susana Galván, Executive Director of Taith, said: “These exchanges have created meaningful opportunities for learners and educators across Wales, particularly for those who might not otherwise have had access to international experience. Participants develop confidence, skills and global connections that continue to benefit them and their communities long after the exchange itself.

“We’ve seen strong engagement from organisations across Wales, and that continued commitment reflects the value placed on creating inclusive international opportunities for learners and staff.”