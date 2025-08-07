Five Cambridge-Backed English Tests Approved by Australian Government for Visa and Migration Applications

The Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that five high-quality English language tests, which draw on Cambridge expertise, can now be used as proof of English language proficiency for Australian visa and migration purposes.

Five of the nine newly approved English language tests for Australian Visas are backed by Cambridge University Press & Assessment. The decision follows a comprehensive review by the Australian Government’s Department of Home Affairs.

From the 7 August 2025, the three-year Deed of Agreement confirms that candidates who sit IELTS (both Academic and General Training), Cambridge C1 Advanced (paper based), OET or the Michigan English Test (MET) can use their results to prove they have the English skills needed to migrate to Australia.

Francesca Woodward, Managing Director for English at Cambridge University Press & Assessment, said:

“It is fantastic that so many of our tests have achieved this seal of approval from the Australian government following a comprehensive and thorough review. We have partnered with the Australian Department of Home Affairs for several years, and we look forward to opening up more opportunities for learners.

“IELTS Academic, IELTS General Training, Cambridge C1 Advanced, OET and MET are all high-quality, secure tests, designed to deliver an accurate measure of English proficiency, in turn ensuring a positive impact on learners. This makes them ideal for helping people prove they have the real-life communication skills needed for a positive experience of studying, working, and living in Australia.

“Test-takers who choose Cambridge to study or work in Australia can be confident that we are helping them not only to succeed, but to thrive.”

IELTS is jointly owned by Cambridge, British Council and IDP IELTS; OET is owned by Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment Unit Trust (CBLA), a venture between Cambridge English (Aus) and Box Hill Institute; MET is owned by Cambridge University Press & Assessment and the University of Michigan.

Cambridge English exams, which include the Cambridge English Qualifications and IELTS, are recognised by more than 28,000 organisations, including universities, immigration bodies and employers around the world.

C1 Advanced

More than 11,000 educational institutions, businesses and government departments around the world accept C1 Advanced as proof of high-level achievement in learning English. This includes many Australian universities and colleges, and all of the Group of Eight universities, including the University of Sydney, University of Adelaide, and the University of Melbourne.

IELTS

IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, trusted by governments, employers, and thousands of universities around the world. It is delivered in partnership with the British Council and IDP IELTS.

MET

MET is a multilevel test developed by Michigan Language Assessment at the University of Michigan, with the mission to help learners achieve their education and career goals by providing a trusted English language exam that draws on the expertise of two of the world’s leaders in education and assessment: Cambridge University Press & Assessment and the University of Michigan.

OET

OET is a global leader in English language testing for healthcare professionals. Since 2013 OET has been owned by Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment Unit Trust (CBLA), a venture between Cambridge English (Aus) and Box Hill Institute.