Football Academy honours standout players

Barking & Dagenham College (BDC) Football Academy celebrated a successful 2025/26 season at its inaugural Football Academy Presentation Afternoon, recognising the hard work, talent and dedication of its student athletes.

Held at the College, the event brought together Football Academy students, staff and senior leaders to reflect on a standout season and celebrate the achievements of learners throughout the year. The awards recognised individual sporting accomplishments, while also highlighting the wider benefits of football in supporting students’ confidence, personal development and engagement with their education.

The presentation marked an exciting milestone for the Football Academy, showcasing the growth of the programme and the impressive progression made by learners throughout the season. It also reinforced the important role that sport can play alongside education, helping students to develop the skills, confidence and experience they need both on and off the pitch.

Representatives from Hornchurch FC were also in attendance to support the celebrations and present the awards. Colin McBride, Vice Chairman, Daryl McMahon, Manager, and Tom Wraight, Captain, joined the event to recognise the achievements of the Football Academy’s students and celebrate their progress over the course of the season.

This year’s award winners were:

Players’ Player of the Year: Stefano Blankson

Stefano Blankson Breakout Player of the Year: Ayyub Ahmed Chowdhury

Ayyub Ahmed Chowdhury Manager’s Player of the Year: Charlie Gander

Charlie Gander Best Goal of the Season: Jason Effah

Dean Cutting, Curriculum Manager for Sports Academies and Employability at Barking & Dagenham College, said:

“This event was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the commitment, resilience and achievements of our Football Academy students. Each award winner has demonstrated exceptional dedication this season, and we are incredibly proud of what all our learners have accomplished both on and off the pitch.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Hornchurch FC for all their support on the day as well as over the last season and moving forward into next year.”

The awards ceremony marked an important milestone for the Football Academy, with the College aiming to build on the success of this inaugural event in future years.

Through its sports education programmes, Barking & Dagenham College continues to provide students with opportunities to develop valuable skills that complement their academic studies. Taking part in sport can help learners build teamwork, discipline, leadership, communication and resilience, while also providing opportunities to develop confidence and prepare for future education, employment and sporting pathways.

The College is still recruiting for Football Academy courses starting in September, giving aspiring young footballers the opportunity to combine their education with high-quality sporting development.