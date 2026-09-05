Postcode Lottery: What Is Your Local NEET Rate? FE Soundbite 863

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 863: 5th September 2026. Postcode Lottery: 32% of All Degree Apprenticeships Are in 10 Postcode Areas and What Is Your Local NEET Rate?

This is the weekly e-newsletter and e-journal by FE News: ISSN 2732-4095. We know life is busy, so here’s a snapshot of the latest announcements and epic thought leadership articles from sector influencers and thought leaders across FE and Skills this week on FE News.

Gavin’s Reflective Perspective

Can you believe it is September already?

Two really interesting announcements this week that are very different, but intrinsically linked. Both may have slipped under your radar in the Sept, get ready for the new academic year rush!

32% of all Degree Apprenticeships Are Found in Just 10 Postcodes

The Social Mobility Foundation released its Opportunity Divide Report. Which highlights that 32% of all degree apprenticeship positions are found in just 10 postcodes… I found this stat pretty mind-boggling. The Social Mobility Foundation highlighted “opportunity desert” areas. You can see their point when you compare Blackpool to the City of London: there are fewer than 0.4 Degree Apprenticeship opportunities per 1,000 young people in Blackpool, compared with 104 opportunities per 1,000 young people in the City of London.

Free School Meals as a measure of opportunity

Another fun fact from the Social Mobility Foundation: Degree apprenticeships are 3.5 times less accessible to young people eligible for free school meals than Russell Group universities, even when they have the grades to get in… with around 500 free school meal students missing out on degree apprenticeships each year – due to barriers beyond educational attainment. Despite participation in degree apprenticeships growing, the Social Mobility Foundation found that the share of opportunities going to young people in deprived areas has fallen since 2017/18.

We have a cracking article from Sarah Atkinson, CEO at The Social Mobility Foundation, unpacking the findings further.

What is your local NEET rate?

Impetus has just released a very helpful tool that shows you the NEET rate per region! Now Andy Burnham is switching focus to local; I think this is going to be a massively important and helpful tool.

Whatever the new academic year throws at you, I wish you a brilliant start to the new academic year!

I hope you enjoy FE Soundbite this week.

Epic Exclusives Thought Leadership Articles

Firstly, The Degree Apprenticeship System is Failing too Many Talented Young People By Sarah Atkinson, CEO at The Social Mobility Foundation

Secondly, We Need More than a New Post-16 Maths Resits Policy By Sam Sims, Chief Executive of National Numeracy

Finally, What The NEET Crisis Can Teach Us About The Way We Hire By Jeanette Wheeler, Chief People Officer at MHR

This week, we also had some other Epic Exclusives!

What FE can teach HE about employability – and where both can do more By Jackie Bedford is CEO of Step Ahead and founder of Get The Job You Want

What’s New in the World of FE?

Reports

Poorer Students Are Losing Out On Degree Apprenticeships By The Social Mobility Foundation

New Interactive Tool Illustrates Stark Differences in NEET Rates Across the Country By Impetus

AoC Release – High Needs Funding in Colleges By AoC

Announcements

Gerry McDonald Has Been Elected As The New AoC President By AoC

By Danny O’Meara, Operations Manager, FE News and