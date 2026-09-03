New Interactive Tool Illustrates Stark Differences in NEET Rates Across the Country

A new digital tool shows young people facing multiple forms of disadvantage are shown to be 171% more likely to be not in education, employment or training (NEET) than average. Impetus, the education and employment charity, today launches Who are NEET young people?, a new interactive digital tool.

The tool combines a narrative following three young people through the transition out of education with a dashboard showing NEET rates across every region and local authority in England, and between different groups of young people in each area.

Nationally, the tool shows:

Young people who were eligible for free school meals, have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), and who also leave without five pass grades at GCSE, are 171% more likely to be NEET than average, a far higher likelihood than any one of those factors carries alone.

Young people with SEND are around 80% more likely to be NEET than average

Young people with low levels of qualification are 77% more likely to be NEET than average

Young people who were eligible for free school meals in Year 11 are 66% more likely to be NEET than average

Susannah Hardyman, CEO of Impetus, said:

“For years the evidence on who misses out on education, employment and training has lived in static reports. This tool puts it directly into people’s hands, whether that’s a journalist checking a local figure or a policymaker wanting to better understand a region or local authority.

“The story it tells is that outcomes for young people with overlapping disadvantages are dramatically worse, and that support designed for an average young person will miss most of the young people who need it most.”

The chances of a young person being NEET also vary sharply by place, even within regions and between neighbouring local authorities. The dashboard lets users compare the latest NEET rates for every area in England, and to break this data down by gender, ethnicity, qualification level, SEND status and socio-economic disadvantage. Taken together, it provides the most detailed picture yet of the young people that make up rising NEET levels nationally.

Built with data agency Polygraph, the tool uses the Department for Education’s Longitudinal Education Outcomes (LEO) dataset and covers actual outcomes for young people who have already left education, rather than predictions. Statistics will be updated every quarter in line with new ONS figures, and the dashboard can be filtered by local authority, region, gender, qualification level, socioeconomic background, ethnicity and SEND status.

With the second report from the government-commissioned Milburn review into NEET young people expected this autumn, and off the back of our Closing the Youth Jobs Gap report, Impetus is making the underlying local and national data available to journalists who are covering the issue in the run-up to publication.