Football Academy students gain skills on overseas training trip

Twenty Football Academy students from Barking & Dagenham College recently returned from an eight day development trip to Port de Pollença, near Palma, Spain, where they took part in an intensive programme designed to build football performance alongside teamwork, resilience and personal growth.

The visit offered students the chance to experience a new culture while developing independence, communication skills and confidence. Throughout the week, students were encouraged to manage their own routines, responsibilities and decision making, which meant they had to put into practice the skills they have also been developing on their academy course. For many students, this was an opportunity to step outside their comfort zones and gain valuable life experience in a completely new environment.

The group stayed at a dedicated sports facility offering all inclusive accommodation, multiple swimming pools and high quality training pitches. The excellent facilities allowed students to train at a high level throughout the week while also benefiting from time to recover and reflect on their progress. Students trained on both small sided and full size pitches, including the main ground used by the local team, helping them experience professional standard environments.

Training sessions focused on improving technical ability, tactical awareness, teamwork and match fitness. Students were challenged to adapt to different styles of play and work closely with teammates in competitive situations. They also had the opportunity to watch evening matches from local men’s, academy and junior teams, giving them valuable insight into Spanish football culture and exposing them to different approaches to the game.

Beyond football, the group also got to explore the local area, enjoying the beaches, scenery and hospitality of Port de Pollença, which the students thoroughly enjoyed, commenting on the friendliness of the local people, the incredible facilities and the stunning scenery that they got to experience.

Tutor Dean Cutting, who accompanied the group said:

“This trip offered far more than football training. Students developed independence, resilience and teamwork in a completely new environment. Watching our students grow in confidence, support one another and embrace new experiences is always incredibly rewarding. Opportunities like this help shape not only better players, but stronger young people.”

The trip was a huge success with the students describing the experience as “amazing” and “thoroughly recommended”. For many, this was yet another endorsement of the Academy programme and the opportunities that it offers students, especially for those who may never have travelled abroad before.

Barking & Dagenham College’s Football Academy plans to continue offering opportunities like this to help students broaden their horizons, develop their potential and gain valuable experiences beyond the classroom, and the staff team are already planning the next trip.