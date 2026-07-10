From Canvas to Catwalk: Oaklands Students Impress at End of Year Show

More than 400 guests attended Oaklands College’s End of Year Art & Fashion Show. The annual event brought together students, families, staff and industry partners to celebrate the outstanding work of students across the College’s Art, Fashion and Design courses.

The annual showcase marked the culmination of months of dedication and hard work, with students presenting an impressive and diverse body of work across multiple creative disciplines. The event highlighted not only their artistic talent but also the technical skills, creativity and professionalism they have developed throughout their studies.

This year’s show, themed Transformation, featured animations, paintings, magazines and live fashion designs, with students exploring powerful themes including sustainability, ethical fashion and social impact. Their work demonstrated not only artistic excellence but also thoughtful engagement with some of today’s most pressing global challenges, using creativity as a platform to inspire conversation and challenge perceptions.

Guests experienced a vibrant exhibition of innovative work that reflected the individuality and imagination of each student, with every display telling its own unique story. The event celebrated a wide range of creative disciplines while showcasing the diversity of talent emerging from Oaklands College.

The event also provided valuable industry experience, with students taking on professional roles behind the scenes in areas such as production, styling and event delivery. Oaklands College’s Hair and Beauty students played a key role in preparing models for the catwalk, helping deliver a polished and professional show. The collaborative nature of the event gave learners the opportunity to work together in a live environment, mirroring the expectations of the creative industries and building confidence for future careers.

Alongside the fashion show, guests were invited to explore an art exhibition showcasing a wide range of work from students across Art, Fashion and Design courses, giving visitors the opportunity to meet students and gain a deeper understanding of the inspiration and techniques behind their work.

Oaklands College was also delighted to host a special matinee performance for local schools, including Katherine Warington School and Adeyfield School. The performance gave prospective students an inspiring insight into creative education at college level, with one school expressing interest in recreating a similar fashion show experience in its own setting.

Reflecting on the event, Sharon Maxwell Magnus, Head of Outreach at the University of Hertfordshire School of Creative Arts, said:

“I was wowed by the talent, creativity and dedication of the students. Britain is a creative powerhouse and they are continuing that tradition.”

Andrew Slade, Principal and CEO of Oaklands College, said:

“Our End of Year Art & Fashion Show is always a highlight of the academic year, and this year’s Transformation showcase was truly exceptional. The creativity, skill and professionalism demonstrated by our students was inspiring to witness.

“Events like this showcase not only the remarkable talent within Oaklands College but also the industry-relevant skills our students develop through hands-on learning. I am incredibly proud of all they have achieved.”**

The event was a powerful celebration of imagination, innovation and transformation, reinforcing Oaklands College’s commitment to developing the next generation of creative talent. By combining creative excellence with real-world industry experience, the College continues to equip students with the skills, confidence and ambition to progress into higher education and successful careers across the creative industries.