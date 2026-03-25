From struggling at school to leadership success

Lauren Murkin, Head of Business Development at Oaklands College, is proof that your school experience does not define your future.

Describing herself as a student who struggled to engage and was “certainly not leadership material” in the eyes of many, Lauren’s journey into senior leadership began not with perfect grades, but with one opportunity — and someone who believed in her.

While at college, a tutor recognised her potential and secured her a work experience placement within the college itself. What began as a short placement quickly turned into a full-time role and laid the foundation for her career, eventually leading her to complete a Level 4 Sales Executive apprenticeship.

“School was never a place where I thrived,” said Lauren. “I wasn’t the easiest student and I didn’t see myself as someone destined for leadership. But that one opportunity changed everything. It gave me a doorway into the professional world and helped me start believing I was capable of more.”

Knowing university was not the right path for her, Lauren chose to pursue a more practical route. Years later, working within the apprenticeship sector, she recognised that structured, hands-on learning suited her far better than a traditional academic pathway. Enrolling on the Level 4 apprenticeship felt like a natural next step — allowing her to continue building her career while strengthening her commercial and leadership capability.

“The apprenticeship reshaped how I see sales and leadership,” she explained. “It taught me that modern business development is about trust, understanding real challenges and building long-term partnerships. More than anything, it reinforced that you’re never done learning. Even with experience behind you, growth only happens when you push yourself.”

Lauren’s biggest challenge, she says, was overcoming the identity she carried from school — the self-doubt and the belief that she was not “leadership material.” There were moments early in her career when she felt out of her depth, but by committing to her development and surrounding herself with people who believed in her, she gradually stepped into leadership behaviours.

A key influence throughout her journey has been her mentor, Claire Dolan, who invested time and trust in her from the very beginning:

“From day one, I saw determination in Lauren,” said Claire Dolan. “She may not have fitted the traditional academic mould, but she had resilience, emotional intelligence and a real hunger to grow. Leadership isn’t about where you start — it’s about how willing you are to develop. Lauren embraced every opportunity to learn, and that’s why she’s where she is today.”

Over more than a decade in business development, Lauren has supported organisations to design meaningful training solutions and address skills challenges. In her current role at Oaklands College, she now leads employer engagement, strategic partnerships, apprenticeships, skills and sponsorship — creating opportunities for both businesses and learners to thrive.

Reflecting on her journey, Lauren says her proudest moment is recognising how far she has come.

“Becoming Head of Business Development is a huge milestone, but what means the most is knowing I turned my life around. If you’d told the girl I was at school that she’d one day lead partnerships and influence strategy, she wouldn’t have believed you.”

Lauren hopes her story will encourage others who feel disengaged from traditional education pathways.

“Your school experience does not define your future,” she said. “You don’t need perfect grades to build an incredible career. You need the right opportunity and the willingness to take it seriously. Apprenticeships give people the chance to learn by doing, to build confidence and to grow at their own pace. If I can turn things around, so can you.”

Pictured: Lauren Murkin and Claire Dolan