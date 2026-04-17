From Venom to Opera Icons: Students showcase talent

Oaklands College’s makeup students staged an outstanding display of creativity and technical skill at their annual Makeup Showcase, presenting striking character creations including Marvel’s Venom, Alberich from Das Rheingold, and a range of imaginative original designs to a panel of industry judges.

For the showcase, Level 2 students were challenged to design and produce their own film characters, while Level 3 students researched the renowned opera Das Rheingold to develop imaginative character interpretations based on a professional brief by the Royal Opera House. Over several weeks, the students dedicated themselves to research, planning and practice, culminating in live model applications presented in front of the expert judging panel.

Judges also reviewed the extensive design work behind each look, including sketchbooks filled with research, concept development and step‑by‑step planning. The showcase demonstrated the depth of thought, artistry and professionalism that goes into each creation.

This year’s judges brought a wealth of industry experience to the event. The panel included Emma from Warpaint Magazine, Che from Kryolan, and several talented Oaklands College alumni: Gemma, freelance makeup artist; Carys, Luxe L’Oréal Counter Manager; Carla, Retail Makeup Artist for Charlotte Tilbury; and Lottie, Hairdresser for Academy Now. Their expert feedback provided invaluable insight for students preparing to enter the creative industries.

The event continued into the evening as family and friends joined the students for a spectacular showcase and awards ceremony. The College’s iCollaborate space was transformed into a vibrant catwalk environment, complete with live filming projected onto a big screen, creating a professional and high‑energy atmosphere. The event also featured two standout performances from Performing Arts students, which further added to the excitement of the night.

Awards were presented to finalists from each level, along with special recognition awards also being given out for exceptional achievement.

Bianca Delozey, Lead Hair & Media Makeup Lecturer at Oaklands College said:

“I couldn’t be prouder of our students and the incredible standard of work they produced for this year’s showcase. Their creativity, professionalism and attention to detail were outstanding, and it was inspiring to see their ideas come to life on the catwalk. We’re hugely grateful to our judges, for giving their time, expertise and support. Also to our sponsors – Kryolan, ISO Clean and Nanshy for their generous prizes. It made the experience even more special for our students and we can’t wait to do it again next year!”