Funding available for new engineering construction qualifications in Wales

Four new Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) qualifications are now available in Wales with funding from the Welsh Government via Medr.

The ECITB Awarding Organisation is now inviting colleges and training centres in Wales to become Approved Centres to deliver these engineering construction industry (ECI) regulated qualifications.

The RQF qualifications, already being delivered in England, have been officially designated by the Welsh regulator, Qualifications Wales.

This means that Approved Centres in Wales that deliver the industry qualifications can gain funding from the Welsh government.

The ECI plays a crucial role in the UK meeting its net zero ambitions, spanning sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, food and drink, pharmaceuticals and water treatment.

The four qualifications are:

ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Lifting, Positioning and Installing Structures, Plant and Equipment (RQF)

ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Maintenance (RQF)

ECITB Level 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF)

ECITB Level 2 Diploma in Supporting the Installation of Engineering Construction Plant and Systems (RQF)

Denise Edens, Head of the ECITB Awarding Organisation, which develops and quality assures regulated qualifications in England, Wales and Scotland, said:

“This is great news for skills development in Wales, especially with the planned growth in infrastructure across the country.

“Developed from National Occupational Standards, these qualifications are the only ones designed specifically for engineering construction to meet the needs of employers and the wider industry.

“We welcome applications from colleges and training centres across Wales to become Approved Centres and deliver these qualifications.

“We can also apply for designation and funding of other ECITB RQF qualifications if Approved Centres can demonstrate demand for them in Wales.”